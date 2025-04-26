These 5 AI trends Will Shape 2025, Says New Report





SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent analysis from GreenBot breaks down the top five AI trends that are already transforming how we interact with technology in 2025. As artificial intelligence continues to blend into the tools we use at work, at home, and across industries, its influence is becoming more noticeable — and more impactful.

From independent AI agents to tools that combine text, voice, and visuals, this year’s developments signal a major shift in how AI helps people solve real-world problems.

Where AI Is Going in 2025

The report finds that artificial intelligence is moving from task-based support to full-scale decision-making assistance. These are the standout trends:

Multimodal AI is on the rise — Platforms like GPT-4V and Google Gemini combine text, images, audio, and video, helping researchers and city planners manage data from multiple inputs.



— Platforms like GPT-4V and Google Gemini combine text, images, audio, and video, helping researchers and city planners manage data from multiple inputs. Generative AI is expanding beyond text — Visual design and code generation tools like Adobe Firefly and GitHub Copilot are now routine in many workflows.



— Visual design and code generation tools like Adobe Firefly and GitHub Copilot are now routine in many workflows. AI agents are learning to operate solo — Autonomous tools like Auto-GPT are setting goals and executing them with minimal guidance.



— Autonomous tools like Auto-GPT are setting goals and executing them with minimal guidance. Search is becoming smarter and more direct — Tools like Perplexity AI and Bing Copilot deliver answers instead of just links, reshaping how we learn or shop.



— Tools like Perplexity AI and Bing Copilot deliver answers instead of just links, reshaping how we learn or shop. Governance is gaining urgency — The introduction of regulations like the EU AI Act is accelerating conversations around safety, fairness, and accountability.



“These trends aren’t just theoretical — we’re seeing real systems being built around them,” said a strategist at GreenBot. “The way teams build products, deliver services, and even regulate behavior is being reshaped by AI.”

Adoption Across Public and Private Sectors

The GreenBot report highlights strong adoption across both government agencies and corporations. In the U.S., AI is now supporting fraud detection, traffic systems, and customer service.

In one example, Wisconsin used AI to streamline unemployment claim processing . Meanwhile, New York City is using AI to monitor cybersecurity threats in real time.

Businesses are also scaling AI use internally — from customer interactions to automated hiring and onboarding processes.

AI Is Showing Up in Daily Routines

Beyond the workplace, generative AI and autonomous systems are now helping with personal tasks. From virtual companions to productivity tools, people are relying on AI to organize calendars, summarize emails, and even provide mental health support.

“This shift goes deeper than convenience,” GreenBot’s editorial team explains. “We’re seeing AI make context-aware decisions, not just process commands.”

Why AI Literacy Is Becoming a Must

One of the strongest messages from the report is this: knowing how AI works is becoming essential.

With more companies embedding AI in their systems, the risk of misuse, bias, or poor performance grows. As a result, organizations are investing in internal training, ethical guidelines, and tool evaluation protocols.

Being able to assess how AI behaves — and where it might fall short — is becoming as important as using it.

The Future Is About Responsible Adoption

AI is now built into the foundation of everyday systems. With multimodal and agentic tools becoming more advanced, the relationship between humans and machines is evolving fast.

The challenge ahead isn’t just deciding whether to adopt AI — it’s building systems that do so responsibly.

To explore the full report and see how these trends are unfolding across industries, visit GreenBot’s full 2025 breakdown .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2b24f41-3745-4457-aad8-6e2377585600