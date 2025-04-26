INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Ultra Clean

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Ultra Clean To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Ultra Clean between May 6, 2024 and February 24, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (“Ultra Clean” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCTT) and reminds investors of the May 23, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material information concerning the elevated demand from Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and in the general Chinese domestic market for Ultra Clean's products throughout the fiscal year 2024. Defendants' statements concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of the demand for Ultra Clean's products and services in the domestic Chinese market; notably, that the Company was facing a customer ramp issue with one of its critical customers, as well as a combination of inventory and demand corrections, which, ultimately, caused weakness for Ultra Clean in China.

On February 24, 2025, Ultra Clean published fourth quarter and full year 2024 fiscal results and hosted an associated earnings call, where the Company’s executives revealed that Ultra Clean was facing “demand softness” in China. In particular, Ultra Clean was facing decreased demand in China due to extended qualification timelines and inventory absorption.

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to these revelations. The price of Ultra Clean’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $36.06 per share on February 24, 2025, Ultra Clean’s stock price fell to $25.90 per share on February 25, 2025, a decline of over 28% in the span a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Ultra Clean’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Ultra Clean class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/UCTT or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

