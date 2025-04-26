New share capital registered

Frøya, Norway, 26 April 2025:

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Kaldvik AS ("Kaldvik", the "Company") on 22 April 2025, regarding the issuance of new shares in connection with the acquisition of key assets in the fish farming value chain on the east-coast of Iceland.

The share capital increase has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company’s new registered share capital is NOK 12,851,120.10, divided on 128,511,201 shares, each carrying one vote at the Company’s general meeting and each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10.

For further information, please contact:

Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)

Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act