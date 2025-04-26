IO Biotech Showcases Scientific Leadership Through Cancer Vaccines Educational Session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025

NEW YORK, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines, today announced that one of its scientific co-founders, Mads Hald Andersen, DMSc, PhD, Director of the National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK), chaired and presented at an educational session on cancer vaccines at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The session brought together leading oncology scientists and explored the latest advancements in cancer vaccine research, from preclinical innovation to clinical implementation, providing perspective on the future of cancer vaccines and their potential to reshape cancer immunotherapy (session #ED59).

The session included presentations of key developments in RNA-based, dendritic cell and immune-modulatory vaccines. Dr. Andersen delivered the presentation on IMVs, a new class of therapeutic cancer vaccines that reshape the tumor microenvironment (TME). His talk highlighted the dual mechanism of action of the most clinically advanced immune modulatory therapeutic cancer vaccine, IO102-IO103 (developed by IO Biotech), which targets both tumor cells and the host immune suppressive cells by stimulating activation and expansion of T cells against IDO+ and PDL1+ cells. He also shared recent data showing that this approach may reprogram the TME through induction of inflammatory cytokines and phenotypic changes in macrophages, supporting a more immune-permissive environment.

“Dr. Andersen's scientific vision laid the foundation for IO Biotech’s approach to immune-modulatory vaccines, and his contributions continue to shape how we think about treating cancer,” said Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President and CEO of IO Biotech. “We’re proud to have him as a co-founder, and deeply grateful for the way he continues to share his insights with the broader scientific community. His work helps push the entire field forward.”

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® platform. The T-win platform is based on a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target both tumor cells and the immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead investigational cancer vaccine candidate, Cylembio® (imsapepimut and etimupepimut, adjuvanted) also known as IO102-IO103 in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. Based on positive Phase 1/2 first line metastatic melanoma data, IO102-IO103, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), has been granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of advanced melanoma by the US Food and Drug Administration. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com.

Cylembio® is a registered trademark of IO Biotech ApS, a subsidiary of IO Biotech.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding the timing or outcome of primary analysis of the company’s Phase 3 trial, other current or future clinical trials, their progress, enrollment or results, or the company’s financial position or cash runway, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

