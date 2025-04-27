Risk Strategies acquires GMC Advisors, LLC

BOSTON, April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firm, announced today that it has acquired GMC Advisors, LLC., based in Houston. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headed by owner Greg Chubon, GMC Advisors is a specialist in commercial lines insurance products, with a focus on the construction and manufacturing industries, as well as companies in the energy sector. Founded in 2003, the firm has built a record of consistent growth propelled by specialty knowledge and a focus on helping middle-market companies in target industries.

“It is great to add such deep industry expertise to our West Region as we continue to build out our national capabilities in key industries,” said Pat Roth, West Region Leader, Risk Strategies. “Our firm has built its success on the strength of its people and their specialty knowledge. Greg and his team bring additional expertise to Risk Strategies, and we’re excited to have them help drive our growth and meet evolving client needs.”

In addition to construction and manufacturing, GMC Advisors counts clients among engineering, oil and gas, and petrochemical-related firms in the region. Chubon is a 37-year industry veteran who, prior to founding GMC Advisors, held a number of positions for regional and national brokerages including new business development.

“Joining Risk Strategies is a fantastic opportunity to scale our specialty focus while retaining our high-touch client service philosophy,” said Chubon, Founder, GMC Advisors. “I’m excited to be able to offer new and expanded capabilities to our clients, as well as new career path opportunities for our people.”

The acquisition of GMC Advisors adds to the broader specialty expertise cultivated by Risk Strategies in its West Region over the preceding decade. In 2016, for instance, Risk Strategies acquired Dallas-based McLaughlin Brunson Insurance Agency, a leading specialist in architects and engineers’ professional liability insurance. In 2020, it acquired Colorado-based Transport Risk Management, a leading specialist in aviation insurance. The 2021 acquisition of Fournier Group of Portland, Oregon brought expertise in the restaurant and hospitality industries, as well as aviation. Bringing in New Mexico-based Burke Insurance Group in 2022 brought deep expertise in construction surety bonds.

