The Day After Canada Votes, 500 Innovation Leaders Gather to Chart the Country’s Economic Future

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 29, the morning after Canada’s federal election, over 500 entrepreneurs, investors, job creators, and innovation leaders from across Canada will convene directly across from Parliament Hill for the NACO Summit 2025 at Ottawa’s iconic National Arts Centre.

This is the first major national gathering of Canada’s entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem immediately following the federal election, marking a pivotal moment for reflection and opportunity.

What: NACO Summit 2025 is a two-day national conference featuring Canada’s most influential voices in innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development.

When & Where:

April 29–30, 2025

National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa, ON

Media check-in opens at 8:00 AM, April 29 (Media access: 8:00–11:00 AM)



Why It Matters: With a new federal government starting its mandate, the summit will highlight bold ideas and collaborative strategies to shape Canada's economic future.

Timely discussion immediately after the federal election

Venue strategically located opposite Parliament Hill

Policy roundtables, fireside chats with prominent national leaders, and showcases of angel-backed ventures

Moonshots showcase featuring 20 high-growth Canadian companies collectively raising over $160M

Media Opportunities:

A dedicated backdrop and designated area will be available for media.

Media access limited to 8:00–11:00 AM on April 29.

Please note, due to logistical constraints, interviews with speakers or attendees cannot be guaranteed.

Visual and multimedia opportunities capturing Canada’s innovation community within a landmark venue.

Event Agenda: Full agenda available at: https://nacosummit.com/agenda

To Attend: Request media accreditation: https://lu.ma/q109y4qr

Media Inquiries: media@nacocanada.com

