XRP News: XenDex Fills Up More Than 30% of Its Presale as Community Activity Grows Rapidly

SYDNEY, April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pace is unstoppable and XenDex is leading the charge. Just about three days into its presale, more than 30% of the $XDX token allocation has already been claimed, cementing XenDex’s position as one of the fastest-moving DeFi projects on the XRP Ledger.





Crypto investors, whales, and XRP holders are flooding into the XenDex presale to secure their allocations early, as word spreads across the XRP community about the powerful suite of DeFi features XenDex brings to the ecosystem. Community engagement has surged, with thousands actively participating, sharing, and rallying behind what is now seen as the DeFi revolution on XRPL.

The $XDX token presale continues to draw rapid participation from investors eager to grab tokens at launch pricing, before market listings push prices higher.

Presale Infromation:

Token: $XDX

$XDX Exchange Rate: 1 XRP = 10 XDX

Minimum Buy: 150 XRP (1,500 XDX)

Soft Cap: 30,000 XRP

Join Now Before It’s Late: https://xendex.net/presale

XenDex is more than a DEX, it’s the first full-service DeFi platform built for XRP holders, solving key gaps the Ripple ecosystem has long faced:

With features never before seen together on XRPL, XenDex is not just catching attention, it’s creating a movement.

Thousands of XRP holders are now active across XenDex's Telegram and X (Twitter) communities, making it one of the fastest-growing and most engaged ecosystems on the XRP Ledger.

With more than 30% of the presale filled and thousands joining daily, early access to $XDX is disappearing fast. Early buyers will benefit not only from lower pricing but also from exclusive staking rewards, voting rights, and future platform bonuses.

The window is closing, join now or watch the next wave of DeFi innovation pass you by.

XenDex Is A Revolutionizing DeFi on XRP. Join Before It’s Too Late.

XenDex Official Links:

Website: https://xendex.net

Presale: https://xendex.net/presale

Telegram: https://t.me/xendexcommunity

Twitter/X: https://x.com/xendex_xrp

Docs: https://xdxdocs.gitbook.io

Contact:

Frank Richards

Frank@xendex.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/526c6f31-2947-4bd4-8c8d-00f18223ebec