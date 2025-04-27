BDTCOIN (BDTC) Is Listed On AscendEX! Trade Now!





FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDTCOIN , the world’s first gold-backed cryptocurrency, is now expanding its reach through listing on AscendEX. AscendEX is one of the fastest-growing centralised crypto trading exchanges over 90 M+ Active users and 200 M+ Daily trading volume. 300+ cryptocurrencies are available to trade. Starting from 28th April, 10 AM UTC, AscendEX users will be able to trade $BDTC Coin.

$BDTC is the native coin of BDTCOIN, which is built on the principles of decentralization and financial accessibility, aiming to empower individuals, especially those in underserved regions, with easy access to secure and cost-effective financial services. By leveraging blockchain technology, BDTCOIN facilitates seamless cross-border transactions, enabling users to navigate the complexities of international payments with ease.

$BDTC Coin’s previous two listings, one on MEXC and Lbank , were greatly successful. The listing on AscendEX builds on this progress by offering greater liquidity and accessibility to a broader user base. AscendEX’s established reputation and global presence make it a fitting choice for this expansion.

The strong buy support on LBank and MEXC highlighted investor trust, indicating BDTCoin’s potential for sustained growth and a lasting impact on the market. This impressive performance on LBank and MEXC has positioned BDTCoin as a noteworthy contender in the dynamic cryptocurrency space, reinforcing its credibility as a dependable and valuable digital asset.

“This listing on AscendEX is an exciting step in our mission to bring financial tools to everyone, regardless of where they are. We’re committed to building a system where users have real control over their assets while connecting to next-gen financial solutions,” said the Creator of BDTCOIN. “AscendEX’s platform offers the reach and reliability we need to make $BDTC more accessible and practical for a global audience.”





Deposit: April 28, 4:00 AM UTC | Deposit Now>

Trading: April 28, 10:00 AM UTC | Trade Now>

Withdrawal: April 29, 10:00 AM UTC

About BDTCOIN

BDTCOIN is a premium gold-standard digital currency that is reshaping global finance through its advanced blockchain infrastructure, fortified with quantum-resistant protocols and a robust DeFi ecosystem. Engineered to cater to both private individuals and institutional entities, BDTCOIN is a versatile solution for a wide range of financial applications.

For individual users, it ensures unparalleled privacy and security, keeping transactions confidential and free from unwanted surveillance. In the public sector, BDTCOIN holds the potential to transform how governmental and non-governmental bodies conduct transactions, streamlining processes, reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies, and enhancing transparency where required.

This powerful dual functionality positions BDTCOIN as a forward-thinking digital asset, purpose-built to drive efficiency, security, and adaptability in the ever-evolving digital economy.

Company Details:

Website: https://bdtcoin.co/

Explorer: https://bdtcoin.info

Development: https://bdtcoin.org

Contact: Admin Email: Admin@bdtcoin.co

