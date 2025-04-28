Cornish Metals Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (AIM/TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, announces the following management change.

Mr. Owen Mihalop, Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), has left the Company with effect from April 25th, 2025 in order to pursue new opportunities.

Don Turvey, CEO of Cornish Metals, commented:

“On behalf of the Company I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Owen for his contribution to South Crofty. We are grateful to Owen for his dedication to the project and his many achievements. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Don Turvey”

Don Turvey

CEO and Director

