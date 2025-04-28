ONWARD Medical Announces Release of 2024 Annual Report

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative spinal cord stimulation therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) and other movement disabilities, today announces that its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 has been filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).

The Company has also released its 2024 Sustainability Report. Last year, the Company was awarded a silver medal by EcoVadis, the world’s largest provider of business sustainability ratings.

"2024 was transformative for ONWARD as we advanced our mission to restore movement, function, and independence for people with spinal cord injury," said Dave Marver, Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to share our progress and financial results with our stakeholders through our Annual Report."

The 2024 Annual Report, 2024 Sustainability Summary, and a recording of the 2024 Full Year Results Webinar held on April 1, 2025 can be viewed by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations webpage.

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD Medical is a medical technology company creating therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with SCI and other movement disabilities. Building on more than a decade of scientific discovery, preclinical research, and clinical studies conducted at leading hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, and neuroscience laboratories, the Company has developed ARC Therapy, which has been awarded ten Breakthrough Device Designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s ARC-EX System is cleared for commercial sale in the US. In addition, the Company is developing an investigational implantable system called ARC-IM with and without an implanted brain-computer interface (BCI).

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the Company has a Science and Engineering Center in Switzerland and a US office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam (ticker: ONWD) and its US ADRs can be traded on OTCQX (ticker: ONWRY).

