

EnteroBiotix Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2a IBS-C Results at Digestive Disease Week® 2025



Glasgow, Scotland – 28 April 2025. EnteroBiotix Limited (‘EnteroBiotix’), a biopharmaceutical company developing best-in-class therapies for gut health, today announced that data from its Phase 2a TrIuMPH trial of EBX-102-02 in 122 adults with IBS-C has been selected for a late-breaking oral presentation at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2025, to be held 3–6 May in San Diego, USA.

Late-Breaker Presentation Details



Presentation Title: A randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase II trial assessing the safety and efficacy of EBX-102-02, an oral full-spectrum intestinal microbiota product, in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; the TrIuMPH trial

Presenter: Professor Anthony Hobson

Abstract Number: 987b

Embargoed Until: 06 May 2025, 12:01 am PDT

Session Title: DDW Clinical Science Late-Breaking Abstract Plenary

Session date and Time: 06 May 2025, 08:15-08:30 am PDT

Location: Room 6A (SDCC)

About EnteroBiotix



EnteroBiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing microbiome-based therapeutics for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other gastrointestinal and hepatic indications. Using its proprietary platform technology, EnteroBiotix creates next-generation therapies with differentiated characteristics designed to restore and enhance gut microbiome function. The company has established independent control over the supply chain for its drug formulations, with MHRA licensed manufacturing capabilities, and a donor programme called Number2®.

About EBX-102-02

EBX-102-02 is a next-generation, full-spectrum microbiome therapeutic composed of a high-diversity consortium of gut-derived microbes. Manufactured using the Company’s proprietary AMPLA™ technology, EBX-102-02 has a robust stability profile and is formulated as an off-white, odourless powder encapsulated into oral capsules. It is designed to deliver rapid, well-tolerated, and effective symptom relief for diseases associated with gut microbiome dysfunction, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).



