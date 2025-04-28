Integral Metals Strengthens Advisory Board with Appointment of Former White House Advisor Evan “Thor” Torrens

CALGARY, Alberta, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Evan “Thor” Torrens, Emmy Award-winning media expert, investor, and former Special Assistant to President Donald J. Trump, to its Advisory Board. Mr. Torrens brings decades of high-level experience across media, politics, and venture capital to support Integral’s strategic growth in the critical minerals sector, with a focus on gallium and rare earth elements.

Currently Managing Director at Pacific Square, Mr. Torrens is recognized for his ability to bridge technology, policy, and economic development across international markets. His background advising political leaders, shaping national communications strategies, and supporting innovative ventures uniquely positions him to contribute to Integral’s mission of exploring and advancing new sources of critical minerals essential to the technologies of tomorrow.

Evan “Thor” Torrens commented, “Gallium and rare earth elements are critical to the technologies shaping our world, from AI and advanced computing to national defense. Integral Metals is stepping up at a time when discovering new, domestic sources of these materials is essential. I’m excited to support a company that’s driving early-stage exploration to power the next wave of technological breakthroughs.”



Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals, stated, “We are honoured to welcome Mr. Torrens to the Integral team. His deep strategic insight, global network, and experience advising a sitting U.S. President bring an extraordinary perspective that will support our ambitions on the world stage.”

The appointment of Mr. Torrens reflects Integral’s ongoing commitment to attracting world-class talent as it advances exploration efforts and contributes to the development of North America’s critical mineral supply chain.

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company’s future plans, including the Company’s plans to focus its efforts and resources on the Kap Property and its other mineral properties.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the future plans and strategies of the Company, including that the Company will continue to focus its efforts and resources on the Kap Property.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company’s business prospects and priorities may change, whether as a result of unexpected events, general market and economic conditions or as a result of the Company’s future exploration efforts, and that any such change may result in a re-deployment of the Company’s resources and efforts in a manner divergent from the Company’s current business plan or strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.