Gift Card Market Opportunity, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Virtual Gift Cards Capture 48.7% Market Share, Driven by Demand for Instant and Eco-Friendly Options

The Gift Card Market was valued at USD 744.1 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.39 Trillion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 12.50%.







The growing demand for flexible and convenient gifting options is a key driver behind this expansion. As more consumers look for personalized yet practical solutions for gifting, the popularity of gift cards continues to rise. These cards are no longer just a simple way to give money; they are now seen as meaningful presents that can be customized with unique messages, designs, and personal touches.



The market is also witnessing a surge in demand from businesses that use gift cards as part of customer engagement strategies and promotional campaigns. Companies leverage gift cards to attract new customers and strengthen loyalty with existing ones, offering rewards and incentives that encourage spending.

The versatility of gift cards makes them suitable for a wide range of occasions, adding to their growing appeal. Alongside consumer use, businesses view gift cards as an effective marketing tool, boosting sales and brand engagement. As this trend continues to evolve, the gift card market is poised for strong and consistent growth in the coming years.



The market is segmented into closed-loop and open-loop cards, each catering to different consumer and business needs. Closed-loop cards, which can be redeemed only at specific retailers or brands, accounted for USD 326.6 billion in revenue in 2024. These cards are especially popular among corporations that distribute them as part of employee recognition programs and sales promotions. By offering gift cards as rewards, businesses encourage increased spending and customer loyalty. Open-loop cards, which are accepted across various merchants and platforms, are gaining popularity due to their flexibility. Both types of cards contribute significantly to market expansion, with businesses and consumers recognizing their value for everyday purchases and special occasions alike.



Gift cards are also categorized as physical and virtual, with virtual cards gaining significant traction. In 2024, virtual gift cards represented 48.7% of total market share. The rising preference for digital solutions reflects consumers' growing demand for instant, hassle-free, and environmentally friendly options. As mobile payments and contactless transactions become more widespread, virtual gift cards appeal to consumers who prioritize speed and convenience in gifting.



The U.S. gift card market alone was valued at USD 223 billion in 2024 and continues to grow rapidly. The presence of major gift card providers and increasing collaborations between businesses and card issuers are fueling market growth.

As companies adopt gift cards for promotions and customer rewards, the demand within the U.S. remains strong and continues to support overall market momentum.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $744.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2390 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Technological advancements in digital payments

3.2.1.2 Rising e-commerce and online shopping trends

3.2.1.3 Personalized and customizable gifting options

3.2.1.4 Global expansion and cross-border gifting

3.2.1.5 Corporate adoption and employee incentives

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Fraud and security concerns in digital gift card transactions

3.2.2.2 Regulatory compliance and market fragmentation

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Closed-loop gift cards

5.3 Open-loop gift cards



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Form, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Virtual

6.3 Physical



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Online

7.2.1 E-Commerce

7.2.2 Company website

7.3 Offline

7.3.1 Supermarket

7.3.2 Specialty stores



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Individual

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Corporate Institution

8.3.2 Fashion & lifestyle

8.3.3 Gaming & entertainment

8.3.4 Online streaming

8.3.5 Hospitality & travel

8.3.5.1 Dining & restaurant

8.3.5.2 Travel & hotel

8.3.5.3 Spa & wellness

8.3.6 Education

8.3.7 Non-Profit & charity

8.3.8 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 U.A.E.

9.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Amazon

American Express Company

Apple Inc.

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Blackhawk Network

CVS Health Corporation

Deluxe Card Services

Fiserv Inc.

Givex Corporation

Harmony Gifts

Home Depot Inc.

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Pine Labs Pvt.

Premier Gourmet

Spectrum Rewards

Starbucks Corporation

Visa Inc.

Walmart Inc.

