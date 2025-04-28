Lateral Flow Assay Market Growth Trends and Forecast to 2030 | Global Market Expected to Reach $15.42 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lateral Flow Assay Market: Analysis by Product Type, Application, Technology, End User, and Region - Growth Trends and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lateral flow assay market has been experiencing consistent growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases in both developing and developed countries. Rising demand for point-of-care testing (POCT), coupled with heightened awareness of infection prevention post-COVID-19, has accelerated the adoption of lateral flow assays (LFAs) in clinics and hospitals. The market value, which stood at US$10.01 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$15.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.46% from 2025 to 2030.

The market is segmented by product type into kits & reagents and lateral flow readers. The kits & reagents segment leads due to their increased use in home settings, cost-effectiveness, and the growing trend of self-diagnosis. On the other hand, lateral flow readers are the fastest-growing segment, driven by technological advancements and integration with mobile applications for diagnostic testing.

By application, the market is divided into clinical testing, veterinary diagnostics, food safety & environmental testing, and drug development & quality testing. Notably, clinical testing retains the largest share as lateral flow assays are increasingly employed in clinical settings for detecting diseases and monitoring health conditions, particularly as the geriatric population expands and infectious diseases rise.

In terms of technology, sandwich assays dominate the market due to their rising demand in home healthcare diagnostics and research applications. Key regions include North America, which leads the market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure and high prevalence of infectious diseases, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region owing to its vast population and improving healthcare expenditure.

The market growth is driven by an aging population, the prevalence of infectious diseases, and the increasing adoption of home-based diagnostic kits. However, challenges such as stringent regulatory requirements and competition from alternative diagnostic technologies pose potential hurdles. Despite these challenges, trends like the integration of AI and biosensors in diagnostics and newer applications for lateral flow assays fuel optimism for market expansion.

The competitive landscape is characterized by large and medium-sized companies like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., deploying both organic and inorganic strategies to bolster their market presence. An example is QuidelOrtho Corporation's recent De Novo request approval from the FDA for its Sofia 2 SARS Antigen+ FIA, further diversifying the lateral flow assay offerings.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Lateral Flow Assay: An Overview

2.2 Lateral Flow Assay Market Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Lateral Flow Assay Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Lateral Flow Assay Market: Product Type Analysis

3.3 Global Lateral Flow Assay Market: Application Analysis

3.4 Global Lateral Flow Assay Market: Technology Analysis

3.5 Global Lateral Flow Assay Market: End User Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Lateral Flow Assay Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Lateral Flow Assay Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Lateral Flow Assay Market: An Analysis

4.4 Rest of the World Lateral Flow Assay Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Lateral Flow Assay Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Lateral Flow Assay Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Ageing Population

6.1.2 Rising Cases Of Infectious Diseases

6.1.3 Growing Adoption Of Home Based Assay Kits And Devices

6.1.4 Rising Popularity Of Point-of-care Testing

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Strict Regulatory Requirements Due to Inconsistent Diagnostic Results

6.2.2 Increased Competition From Alternative Diagnostics Technologies

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Integration Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Biosensors

6.3.2 Rising Digital Technology Integration

6.3.3 Evolving Newer Applications Of Lateral Flow Assays

6.3.4 Rising Demand For Personalized And Customized Lateral Flow Assays



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Lateral Flow Assay Market: Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Biosciences)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Quidel Corporation)

Access Bio, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.



