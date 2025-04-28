Bicycle Carbon Frames: The Revolutionizing Material of the Cycling Industry

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bicycle Carbon Frames - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bicycle Carbon Frames was sized at 22.3 Million Units in 2024 and is projected to reach 94.3 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2024-2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Bicycle Carbon Frames market.



What Are the Key Trends Shaping the Bicycle Carbon Frame Market?



The bicycle carbon frame market is evolving rapidly, influenced by a combination of technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and environmental considerations. One of the most significant trends is the increasing use of computational design tools, such as finite element analysis (FEA), which allows engineers to simulate and optimize frame performance before a prototype is even built. This has led to the development of carbon frames that are not only lighter and stronger but also more aerodynamic and comfortable.

Another trend is the growing emphasis on sustainability, with manufacturers exploring the use of recycled carbon fiber and bio-based resins to reduce the environmental impact of production. Additionally, the rise of e-bikes has spurred the development of carbon frames designed specifically to handle the unique stresses and weight of electric motors and batteries. Customization is also becoming a key trend, as consumers seek frames tailored to their specific body dimensions and riding preferences.

With the advent of direct-to-consumer sales models, cyclists now have more options to personalize their frames, from paint schemes to geometry, further driving innovation in the carbon frame market.



What's Driving the Growth of the Bicycle Carbon Frame Market?



The growth in the bicycle carbon frame market is driven by several factors, reflecting broader trends in cycling technology, consumer demand, and lifestyle shifts.

Firstly, the increasing popularity of cycling as both a recreational activity and a competitive sport has fueled demand for high-performance bicycles, where carbon frames are often seen as essential for those seeking a competitive edge.

Second, the global push towards environmental sustainability has encouraged more people to adopt cycling as a mode of transportation, boosting demand for lightweight and durable carbon frames that can withstand daily use. Technological advancements, such as improved carbon fiber materials and more efficient manufacturing processes, have also contributed to making carbon frames more affordable and accessible, expanding their appeal beyond professional cyclists to a wider audience.

Additionally, the growth of urban cycling and bike-sharing programs has created a market for carbon frames that are both rugged and lightweight, ideal for navigating city environments. The rise of gravel and adventure cycling has further driven demand for carbon frames capable of handling mixed terrains while offering comfort and durability.

Collectively, these factors are not only propelling the growth of the bicycle carbon frame market but are also shaping its future trajectory, making it one of the most dynamic sectors in the cycling industry.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Bicycle Carbon Frames market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Segment (Bicycle Carbon Frames).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Regional Analysis



Gain insights into the U.S. market, sized at 5.4 Million Units in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 33.4% CAGR to reach 28.0 Million Units by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Alan Bikes, Battaglin Italia Srls, BBB Cycling, Canyon Bicycles GmbH, Cicli Pinarello S.r.l. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 22.3 Million Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 94.3 Million Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Bicycle Carbon Frames - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Competitive Cycling Spurs Demand for High-Performance Carbon Frames

Growing Consumer Preference for Lightweight Bicycles Drives Adoption of Carbon Frames

Advancements in Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Propels Innovation in Frame Design

Expanding E-Bike Market Strengthens the Business Case for Carbon Frame Integration

Increased Focus on Aerodynamics in Bicycle Design Accelerates Demand for Carbon Frames

Sustainability Concerns Throw the Spotlight on Recyclable Carbon Fiber Materials

Expanding Cycling Infrastructure in Urban Areas Drives Growth in Carbon Frame Sales

Increased Participation in Cycling Events and Triathlons Fuels Demand for Carbon Frames

Innovation in Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Techniques Generates Demand for Advanced Frames

Consumer Awareness of the Health Benefits of Cycling Boosts Interest in Premium Carbon Frames

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alan Bikes

Battaglin Italia Srls

BBB Cycling

Canyon Bicycles GmbH

Cicli Pinarello S.r.l.

CKT (Carbon Knowledge Team)

Concept Cyclery Ballito

Cycle-Bay International Company Limited

DEMA Senica AS

Dengfu Sports Equipment Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4n0sxu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.