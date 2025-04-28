Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 22 April 2025 to 25 April 2025:


  		Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
22 April 2025  90,000  152.88  13,759,200
23 April 2025  70,000  153.23  10,726,100
24 April 2025  70,000  154.41  10,808,700
25 April 2025  75,000  152.46  11,434,500
Accumulated for the period  305,000
  		 46,728,500
Accumulated under the programme  10,581,787
  		 1,614,800,834


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 11,008,309 treasury shares corresponding to 1.786% of the total share capital.

Contact information:

