Craigslist's Dominance in U.S. Horizontal Classified Market and Emerging Competition

The "2025 Craigslist Report" reveals Craigslist remains the No. 1 U.S. classified site by traffic and revenue but is facing a steady six-year decline. Projected 2024 revenue is $302 million, down sharply from $660 million in 2021 and $1.035 billion in 2018. Job ads, services, and auto listings dominate Craigslist's revenue mix. Competitors like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, and Mercari are gaining ground, although Mercari faces a pivotal year in the U.S. in 2025. The 15-page report includes key charts analyzing the future of Craigslist and the classified marketplace sector.

Craigslist is No.1 in revenue and traffic for U.S. horizontal classified sites. Mercari is a close No. 2, and OfferUp, the Seattle-area-based classified site that's borderline profitable, is No. 3.

It's wildly profitable because of its unique business model - tiny staff, no spending on marketing or advertising, no sales team - but traffic and revenue have been declining steadily for the past six years and will probably keep going downhill.

At one point, Craigslist was a household name. Now, between the growth of Facebook Marketplace and other classified apps, it's really a has-been.

It is projected 2024 revenue of $302 million for the 30-year-old website. That's less than half of the $660 million estimate in 2021 and less than one-third of 2018's $1.035 billion . The company makes more than one-third of its revenue (35.6%) from job ads, with services accounting for 31% and auto ads 20.3%.

Which companies are winning Craigslist's audience and revenue? Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp and Mercari, among others. But Mercari is floundering in the U.S., and the Japan-based company's app faces a make-or-break year in the States in 2025.

The Craigslist-and-competitors research is a 15-page special report, including ten charts and graphics.

Facebook Marketplace

OfferUp

Mercari

