Nayax to Showcase End-to-End Payment Ecosystem at The NAMA Show, May 7-9 in Las Vegas

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, will be showcasing its range of solutions at The NAMA Show 2025. Organized by the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA), the annual conference will take place this May 7-9 in Las Vegas.

Paving the way with cutting-edge technology for the automated retail industry, Nayax facilitates seamless payment acceptance, real-time analytics, and customer loyalty programs for its operators. The company is showcasing its dedication to empowering operators to navigate the ongoing transformation within the vending industry, respond to an evolving economic landscape, and meet shifting consumer preferences.

Nayax’s solutions are uniquely suited to newer high-growth segments, such as micro markets, self-checkout services, food trucks, events, and hospitality locations. They include:

Nova Modu and Nova 55F — compact, powerful handheld point-of-sale devices built for dynamic retail and field sales. Nova Modu Nova 55F

— compact, powerful handheld point-of-sale devices built for dynamic retail and field sales. Nova Smart Cooler — an AI-powered fresh-goods vending solution that uses advanced sensors to track inventory and optimize product availability, while maintaining a higher level of security than a micro market, for all and any size product.

— an AI-powered fresh-goods vending solution that uses advanced sensors to track inventory and optimize product availability, while maintaining a higher level of security than a micro market, for all and any size product. Nova Kiosk — a flexible self-checkout solution built for micro markets, retail, and food service environments. Nova Kiosk combines fast, secure payments with dynamic catalog management, flexible pricing tools, and a crisp full HD touchscreen for a seamless customer experience. Merchants can choose from wall-mount, table-mount, or standalone setups.

— a flexible self-checkout solution built for micro markets, retail, and food service environments. Nova Kiosk combines fast, secure payments with dynamic catalog management, flexible pricing tools, and a crisp full HD touchscreen for a seamless customer experience. Merchants can choose from wall-mount, table-mount, or standalone setups. Nova Market — a fast, cashless self-checkout solution for micro markets and self-serve businesses. Nova Market

— a fast, cashless self-checkout solution for micro markets and self-serve businesses. VPOS Touch — an industry-leading cashless payment and telemetry solution for self-service points of sale. VPOS Touch Nayax Core

— an industry-leading cashless payment and telemetry solution for self-service points of sale. Cor e Line of Management Systems — an integrated management platform built for automated self-service

Visitors to The NAMA Show, who will include operators from the retail, hospitality, and convenience industries, are invited to experience Nayax’s end-to-end payment ecosystem at Booth #1813. The Nayax team will be available on site to discuss the company’s range of hardware, SaaS, payment products, and API solutions for businesses of all sizes.

“The NAMA Show, the largest automated self-service event in the United States, allows us to meet face to face with our valued customers, partners, and industry peers, and have engaging discussions about how our technology suite plays a pivotal role in operators’ growth strategy,” says Carly Furman, CEO of Nayax LLC. “We’re redefining what growth looks like across automated retail, by delivering a unified platform that simplifies payments, streamlines operations, and builds lasting customer loyalty.”

The following events will be hosted by Nayax at The NAMA Show:

Pete Carmain, Nayax’s Executive Vice President of Sales, North America, will participate in a panel on Trending Technologies, 8:00 am - 8:50 am on Wednesday, May 7, delivering a talk entitled: Transforming Vending Challenges into Business Opportunities.

Carly Furman will be giving a keynote speech on The Path to Profitability: Holistic Payment Solutions for Business Growth, 5:15 pm - 5:30 pm on Wednesday, May 7.

Nayax will host a Happy Hour at Booth #1813 on Thursday, May 8, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform that helps merchants scale their businesses, enhance operational efficiency, and increase revenues. With a strong foundation in automated self-service retail, the company has evolved into an end-to-end platform that enables localized cashless payments, and provides a comprehensive management suite, and robust loyalty tools. Active in more than 40 verticals across 120 countries, Nayax is publicly listed on both the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYAX) and Nasdaq (NYAX). As of December 31, 2024, the company operates 11 global offices, employs over 1,100 people, is integrated with over 80 merchant acquirers and payment methods, and is globally recognized as a leading payment facilitator.

For more information, visit www.nayax.com.

