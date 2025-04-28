Veri Medtech (VRHI) Retains PCAOB Auditor

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veri Medtech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Markets: (“VRHI”) ("Veri Medtech") announced today that it has retained Salberg & Company, P.A., as its PCAOB auditor, in furtherance of the uplisting process. For more information, please visit: http://www.salbergco.com.

"Veri Medtech (VRHI) continues to execute on its mission to be the premier provider of healthcare technology services and products worldwide. Retaining Salberg & Company is an important strategic next step in the company's steady upward trajectory to higher ground," said Sam Adetunji, CEO, Veri Medtech Holdings.

About Salberg & Company: SEC and PCAOB Compliant Financial Statement Audits and Reviews. Our firm serves a niche by providing SEC and PCAOB compliant financial statement audits and quarterly reviews, and audit related services such as audits to small and medium size publicly held companies throughout the United States. Salberg & Company's extensive experience with SEC matters and affiliations with securities attorneys, investment bankers and underwriters allows for a comprehensive quality service in the SEC arena that is unmatched for our client market. Our firm is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). For more information, please visit: http://www.salbergco.com.

About Veri Medtech (OTC Markets: VRHI): Veri Medtech is a publicly-traded healthcare technology company that offers alternative medicine, personalized diagnostics, and wellness medication on demand. The company leverages telehealth infrastructure, diagnostic intelligence, and scalable digital systems to meet the growing demand for accessible, stigma-free healthcare. Strategically positioned for growth, Veri MedTech actively explores acquisitions that complement its core capabilities and enhance patient engagement across emerging sectors of alternative medicine, longevity, and wellness science. With a strong integration and operational efficiency track record, the company drives accelerated revenue through the continuous generation of high-value patient databases and recurring service models. With a commitment to innovation and patient-centric care, Veri MedTech continues to expand its services and reach, aiming to make personalized healthcare more accessible and effective for all. For more information, please visit: www.VeriMedTech.com

ABOUT ("PCAOB") PUBLIC COMPANY ACCOUNTING OVERSIGHT BOARD

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) is a private-sector, nonprofit corporation created by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 to oversee the audits of public companies and other issuers in order to protect the interests of investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate and independent audit reports.

Forward Looking Statements: Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Veri Medtech (OTC: "VRHI") and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.