The Secret Tool Hair Loss Providers Use to Treat Their Own Hair Loss?

CLEVELAND, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secret Is Out — And It’s Surprisingly Simple

When it comes to hair loss, you’d think the professionals who spend their lives treating it have all the answers. Access to the best clinics, the latest procedures, cutting-edge prescriptions — they’ve seen it all. But behind the scenes, even the experts aren’t immune to the same struggles their clients face.

For Sherri Renee, the owner of Versacchi Studios, a premier hair loss replacement center and hair wellness spa, and Madlena Epremian, a seasoned Senior Hair Transplant Specialist, the battle with thinning hair was personal. Both women, now in their fifties, had spent decades helping others — all while quietly dealing with their own hair loss.

Their stories aren’t uncommon: a life shaped by health challenges, stress, hormonal shifts, and menopause. But what they chose to do about it might surprise you.

When the Experts Need Help Themselves

Sherri’s hair loss story began early. Thyroid issues, hormonal ups and downs, intense life stress — all combined to thin her once-healthy hair. Each episode took a little more away, and by the time menopause hit, she was worn out from the cycle.

“I’ve worn hair toppers for over 30 years,” she shares. “I felt so uncomfortable leaving the house without one, but nothing seemed to truly fix the problem. Every solution was temporary, and my hair just kept getting worse.”

Madlena’s journey felt all too similar. Living a fast-paced life as an immigrant in New York City, juggling the pressure of a demanding career, long hours, and life’s curveballs, her hair, too, began to suffer.

“My hair had been thinning for years. The stress, the lifestyle, and finally menopause — it was the last straw,” Madlena says. “I work in the hair restoration industry, so I know the tools: PRP, medications, even surgery. But none of it worked for me. I was getting married, and I wanted to feel beautiful again. I was desperate.”

The Natural Route No One Talks About

With all the modern medical options at their fingertips, both women ended up making the same unexpected choice: they decided to solve their hair loss naturally.

They turned to the HairSmart GrowthX Program — a plant-based, drug-free system designed to nourish the scalp, block hair loss triggers like DHT, and stimulate regrowth through a combination of powerful nutraceuticals and Red Light Laser therapy.

For Sherri, the transformation was beyond what she hoped for.

“As a salon owner, I’ve always believed in testing products before offering them to clients,” she says. “I committed to using the GrowthX Program and the Laser Cap daily. After six months, I couldn’t believe it — my hair was back to the thickness, strength, and shine I had in my twenties. It wasn’t just cosmetic; my confidence came back too.”

Madlena was just as amazed.

“Within two months, the shedding stopped. By month four, I could see new baby hairs, and at six months, I had more hair than I’d had in years. The best part? My natural curls returned. For the first time in years, I dyed my hair bright red for my wedding — and I wore it proudly, no toppers, no cover-ups.”

Affordable, Natural, and Proven

What sets the GrowthX Program apart isn’t just the results — it’s the approach. Unlike expensive medical procedures that can cost tens of thousands of dollars or pharmaceutical treatments that come with side effects and uncertain outcomes, the GrowthX Program focuses on long-term hair wellness.

The full 6-month GrowthX Program costs just $2,500, and after that, continuing support is only $150 per month. That’s nearly one-tenth the cost of hair transplants, PRP injections, or long-term medication — and the best part? It’s all-natural, completely non-invasive, and designed for both men and women.

Sherri and Madlena’s personal before-and-after photos and video testimonials show the truth: real, visible, healthy hair regrowth — without the risks, side effects, or high costs of conventional treatments.





Hair Loss to Regrowth: Sherri’s Powerful HairSmart Transformation





How I Reversed Hair Loss Of 30 Years In 8 Months? - Madlena Epremian

The Secret’s Out — And It’s Simpler Than You Think

So, what do hair loss experts really do when faced with their own hair loss? They step away from surgeries and prescriptions, and turn to something that treats the root cause, not just the symptom.

The secret is the HairSmart GrowthX Program. The same natural system that helped Sherri and Madlena reclaim their hair is now available for anyone ready to take back control of their hair story.

If the experts, with every treatment at their fingertips, trust GrowthX — isn’t it time you discovered it too?

