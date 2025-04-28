Enphase Energy Enters the Solar Market in Japan with IQ8 Microinverters

FREMONT, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced production shipments of IQ8™ Microinverters in Japan through a distribution agreement with ITOCHU Corporation (ITOCHU), one of the largest trading companies in the country.

Starting April 1, 2025, Tokyo became the first Japanese city to mandate rooftop solar on all new homes built by large-scale homebuilders. Tokyo’s residences typically have smaller roof areas, making rooftop solar system design challenging. Enphase IQ8 Microinverters enable flexible and scalable systems, enhancing solar production and reliability for optimized rooftop solar systems in Tokyo. Enphase microinverters feature an AC architecture that provides enhanced protection for customers in Japan.

“Enphase has solidified its position as a frontrunner in home energy management globally, and we are excited to announce that ITOCHU will now provide Enphase’s cutting-edge IQ8 Microinverters in Japan,” said Shunsuke Kawashima, general manager of the Sustainable Energy Business Department at ITOCHU. “This collaboration is a win for everyone involved, especially as Tokyo begins implementing its rooftop solar mandate on all new homes. Today, many homeowners with small roofs can’t access the benefits of solar energy due to a lack of quality solutions. Enphase IQ8 Microinverters provide a safer, reliable solution for the unique design challenges of Tokyo’s smaller roof areas, making solar possible for many more people. We’re also pleased to facilitate the Tokyo metropolitan government’s 20 yen-per-watt subsidy for homeowners who install Enphase products.”

Enphase will be launching IQ8HC™ Microinverters in Japan initially, which can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes and feature a peak output power of 350 VA. All Enphase IQ8 Microinverters activated in Japan come with a 25-year warranty.

“ITOCHU is an invaluable customer, and we’re thrilled to enter the market in Japan, which is a large residential solar market that values quality and service,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy. “Microinverters will provide homeowners with excellent energy production, safety, and warranty — perfect for compact roofs even if there is partial shading. We feel confident in our collaboration with ITOCHU and look forward to the positive impact we can make together in promoting sustainable energy solutions for homeowners across the country.”

