ICT Adoption in Aerospace & Defense Set to Accelerate, Projected to Grow at 5.8% CAGR by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research highlighting the growing role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the Aerospace and Defense industry, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% through 2030. This in-depth study offers strategic intelligence for technology vendors powering the digital backbone of mission-critical operations, advanced manufacturing, and global defense ecosystems.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Aerospace & Defense

As global aerospace and defense organizations strive for operational efficiency, technological superiority, and cyber resilience, ICT adoption has become fundamental to long-term competitiveness. The industry is leveraging ICT domains such as Application Development & Deployment, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Data Management, Information Security, Communication & Collaboration, and BPM & Process Automation. These domains support real-time operations management, secure communications, digital thread execution, simulation-driven design, and autonomous systems development.

According to Sujan Thomas Mathew, Practice Director at QKS Group, “Aerospace and defense organizations operate in some of the most complex and security-sensitive environments in the world. As the industry modernizes, ICT is playing a pivotal role in enabling resilient supply chains, real-time data integration, and secure collaboration across air, space, and defense ecosystems. Vendors that offer scalable, secure, and intelligence-led platforms will be key to enabling mission success and future-readiness in this highly strategic sector.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Aerospace & Defense industry and specific regions are supporting digital manufacturing, secure infrastructure, and defense readiness.

A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Aerospace & Defense industry and specific regions are supporting digital manufacturing, secure infrastructure, and defense readiness. Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative view of top ICT vendors addressing the aerospace and defense sector, with emphasis on secure architecture, AI capabilities, and systems integration.

A comparative view of top ICT vendors addressing the aerospace and defense sector, with emphasis on secure architecture, AI capabilities, and systems integration. Industry Adoption Trends: Insights into how defense contractors, OEMs, and government agencies are adopting ICT for supply chain automation, risk detection, and compliance-driven modernization.

Insights into how defense contractors, OEMs, and government agencies are adopting ICT for supply chain automation, risk detection, and compliance-driven modernization. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How artificial intelligence, automation, and data-driven platforms are transforming defense modeling, flight testing, and situational awareness across commercial and military programs.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report includes top ICT vendors supporting digital transformation in the Aerospace & Defense industry, including Oracle, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, Dassault Systèmes, Siemens, PTC, Raytheon Technologies (Collins Aerospace), Palantir, Boeing Digital, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, TCS, Capgemini, HCLTech, Accenture, and Thales Group. These vendors are enabling intelligent engineering, secure cloud, and next-gen collaboration across the sector.

Become a client and Explore the Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector: https://qksgroup.com/become-client

Why This Matters for Aerospace & Defense Sector Vendors?

With increasing demands for agility, precision, and cyber assurance, ICT has become the strategic backbone of aerospace and defense innovation. Vendors must deliver platforms that support secure communications, intelligent data operations, and real-time mission decisioning - while meeting the strict regulatory and geopolitical requirements unique to this industry. Those who enable secure integration between digital design, operations, and battlefield data will lead the future of aerospace and defense transformation.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Aerospace & Defense industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Aerospace & Defense industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America. Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Aerospace & Defense industry for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Aerospace & Defense industry for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America. QKS TrendsNXT on the specific market in ICT in the Aerospace & Defense industry

on the specific market in ICT in the Aerospace & Defense industry QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the Aerospace & Defense industry

on the specific Market in ICT in the Aerospace & Defense industry Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

Speak to Our Expert Analyst: https://qksgroup.com/analyst-briefing

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/ict-adoption-in-aerospace-defense-set-to-accelerate-projected-to-grow-at-5-8-cagr-by-2030-1117

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/