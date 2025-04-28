BigCommerce and Silk Commerce Launch Distributed Ecommerce Hub to Power Scalable Storefront Networks for Dealers, Distributors and Franchises

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), an open SaaS, composable ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced the launch of Distributed Ecommerce Hub, a new joint solution with systems integrator and digital commerce agency Silk Commerce. Distributed Ecommerce Hub empowers manufacturers, brands and franchisors to rapidly create and centrally manage branded ecommerce storefronts for their dealer, distributor or franchise networks.

Developed in response to growing demand for scalable B2B2X ecommerce infrastructure, Distributed Ecommerce Hub allows organizations to create hundreds or even thousands of storefronts with centralized control over branding, catalog and reporting while still offering local flexibility for each partner. The platform is designed for businesses that have outgrown traditional multi-storefront architecture or need deeper enablement across distributed sales channels.

“Distributed Ecommerce Hub represents a step change in how manufacturers, distributors and franchises can approach ecommerce at scale,” said Lance Owide, general manager of B2B at BigCommerce. “Rather than treating each new storefront as a new custom project, brands can now enable their entire network from a single platform, accelerating time to market, improving partner performance and increasing channel control while also maintaining brand consistency and quality.”

Distributed Ecommerce Hub is built on top of BigCommerce’s powerful B2B Edition and Multi-Storefront capabilities, but extends those features through a turnkey portal experience developed by Silk Commerce. From this portal, brands can launch new stores, assign catalogs, manage themes and track performance across their entire network. Key use cases include:

Dealer and distributor enablement for manufacturers

Franchise storefront management with brand control

Regional ecommerce rollout for global brands

Direct Selling storefront provisioning

“We designed Distributed Ecommerce Hub to meet the needs of complex, distributed organizations who want to scale ecommerce without sacrificing control,” said Michael Payne, vice president of Silk Commerce. “By combining BigCommerce’s flexible, open platform with our deep systems integration experience, we’ve created a powerful solution that can support anything from five storefronts to 5,000 – or even more.”

Distributed Ecommerce Hub is now available to manufacturers, franchisors and partner-led businesses globally. For more information, visit https://www.bigcommerce.com/blog/distributed-ecommerce-hub/

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Silk Commerce

Silk Commerce is a digital commerce agency and systems integrator specializing in high-performance ecommerce solutions for enterprise businesses. With expertise in ERP integration, custom portal development, and composable architectures, Silk Commerce helps brands accelerate digital transformation and streamline complex ecommerce operations. For more information, visit www.silkcommerce.com .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media contact:

Brad Hem

pr@bigcommerce.com