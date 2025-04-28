Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market Size to Reach $22.00 Bn by 2031 Globally, at 25.9% CAGR: The Insight Partners

US & Canada, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Endpoint detection and response (EDR) market is observing significant growth owing to AI and machine learning integration. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the endpoint detection and response (EDR)s are applicable in a vast array of applications that are expected to register strength during the coming years.









Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The endpoint detection and response (EDR) market is expected to reach US$ 22.00 billion by 2031 from US$ 4.39 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period. An endpoint security system called Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), also known as Endpoint Detection and Threat Response (EDTR), continuously scans end-user devices to identify and address online threats like malware and ransomware. EDR security solutions give security professionals the visibility they need to find problems that would otherwise go undetected by recording all workloads and endpoint actions and events. Continuous and thorough visibility into endpoint activity in real time is essential for an EDR system. AI & Machine Learning Integration: EDR is an essential part of contemporary cybersecurity methods because it uses machine learning to enhance its capacity to identify, evaluate, and react to threats in real time. Machine learning improves threat detection and response capabilities in the setting of EDR. In order to identify irregularities that can point to malicious activity, machine learning algorithms examine how processes and applications behave on endpoints. By continuously learning from fresh data, machine learning models increase the accuracy of threat detection by better comprehending both known and unknown dangers. In April 2024, the company introduced Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities into Trellix Wise to greatly improve detection and remediation of threats. As part of this the company is happy to introduce Trellix Wise with GenAI for Trellix EDR. Extended Detection and Response (XDR): Extended Detection and Response (XDR) is the next evolution of cybersecurity beyond traditional Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). It aims to provide a holistic, unified approach to threat detection, investigation, and response across multiple security layers—not just endpoints. In June 2024, Acronis introduced Acronis XDR the newest addition to the company’s security solution portfolio. Easy to deploy, manage, and maintain, Acronis XDR expands on the current endpoint detection and response (EDR) offering and delivers complete natively integrated, highly efficient cybersecurity with data. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on the component, the market is segmented into solution and services.

Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on premises and hosted and hybrid.

Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise.

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into healthcare, retail, BFSI, government, IT and telecommunication, and manufacturing.

The Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) market include Carbon Black, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CrowdStrike, Inc., Digital Guardian, FireEye, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Tripwire, Inc., Tanium Inc.

Trending Topics: AI & Machine Learning Integration, Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Zero Trust Architecture, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), among others.

Global Headlines on Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

" Acronis expands its security offering beyond endpoint protection with new extended detection and response (XDR) solution "

" Trellix introduced Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities into Trellix Wise "

" Vodafone Idea improves cybersecurity with Nokia NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response "

“Acronis XDR expands endpoint security capabilities for MSPs”





Conclusion

The Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) market is rapidly expanding, driven by evolving cyber threats, remote work, and cloud adoption. EDR solutions provide real-time threat detection and automated response. As cybersecurity becomes a priority, EDR adoption is accelerating, positioning it as a foundational layer in modern enterprise security strategies.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





