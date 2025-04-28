Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size to Reach $82.95 Bn by 2028 Globally, at 12.7% CAGR: The Insight Partners

US & Canada, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new, comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Point of Care Diagnostics Market is experiencing significant growth owing to increasing incidences of infectious diseases. Point-of-care testing (POCT) is crucial for quickly diagnosing, treating, and preventing infectious diseases. It helps detect major infections such as malaria, HIV, HPV, dengue, Ebola, Zika, and tuberculosis (TB). HIV alone has affected over 38 million people worldwide, and ~85% of them live in developing countries where access to proper testing and treatment (e.g., ART monitoring) is limited. In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that over 38 million people had HIV. In that year, there were 1.7 million new cases documented globally, comprising 62% adults and 54% children. A UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS) study found that HIV-related conditions caused nearly 690,000 fatalities in 2019. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control estimated that approximately 2 million people in Europe were living with HIV that year.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The point of care diagnostics market study focuses on various products that are expected to drive their

demand.





To explore the valuable insights in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006394/





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The Point of Care Diagnostics Market is expected to reach US$ 82.95 Billion by 2028 from US$ 36.0 Billion in 2021; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Point-of-care (POC) diagnostic testing is performed near or at the site of patient care. It provides quick results, allowing for faster clinical decisions and treatment. Hospitals have established strict quality processes for their POCT programs. They are crucial for quickly detecting health markers near the patients and helping with fast diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment. It allows early detection of diseases, leading to quicker medical decisions and helping prevent serious health complications. This early intervention results in better outcomes for patients. Recent progress in biosensors—a key part of POCT—has improved the accuracy and performance of these tests.





2. Rising Infectious Disease Burden Fuels Growth of Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: ​The escalating prevalence of infectious diseases underscores the need for rapid and accessible diagnostic tools. According to the WHO, approximately 39.9 million people worldwide were living with HIV in 2023, with 1.3 million new infections that year. UNAIDS reported that ~630,000 individuals died from AIDS-related illnesses globally in 2023. As per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, nearly 113,000 people were diagnosed with HIV in 2023, including approximately 25,000 in the European Union and European Economic Area.​





Beyond community-acquired infections, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) present significant challenges. A 2020 study published on NCBI indicated that HAIs result in approximately 16 million additional hospitalization days annually in Europe, imposing an extra financial burden of nearly US$ 8.5 billion each year. In the US, the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion reported that at any given time, 1 in 25 hospitalized patients suffers from an HAI. The rising burden of community and hospital-acquired infectious diseases is driving the demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostic kits, which facilitate rapid detection and early treatment.

3. Increasing Demand for Rapid Diagnostics in Emergency and Remote Settings: As healthcare systems improve response times and expand access, the demand for rapid diagnostics in emergency rooms, rural clinics, and mobile health units continues to rise. Point-of-care (POC) testing allows healthcare providers to make quick clinical decisions without waiting for central lab results—especially vital in urgent cases such as sepsis, respiratory infections, and trauma care. According to the CDC, approximately 38.4 million people in the US were living with diabetes in 2021, highlighting the need for regular, on-the-spot monitoring. In underserved or remote areas, where lab access is limited, POC devices offer critical support by delivering fast, accurate results on the patient’s side. This shift toward faster, decentralized testing is playing a key role in the expansion of the market.





4. Geographical Insights: In 2021, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the blood collection devices market during the forecast period.









Stay Updated on The Latest Point of Care Diagnostics Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006394/





Market Segmentation

Based on product, the Point of Care Diagnostics Market is segmented into glucose monitoring products, infectious disease testing products, cardiometabolic testing products, pregnancy and fertility testing products, coagulation testing products, tumor/cancer marker testing products, cholesterol testing products, urinalysis testing products, hematology testing products, and other POC products.

By prescription mode, the market is categorized into prescription-based testing and OTC testing.

According to end user, the market is segmented into professional diagnostic centers, home care, and research laboratories.

The point of care diagnostics market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Nova Biomedical, Siemens AG, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BD, and Danaher Corporation are key players operating in the point of care diagnostics market.





Trending Topics: In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Molecular Diagnostics Market, Clinical Diagnostics Market, Home Diagnostics Market, Blood Glucose Monitoring Market, and Diagnostic Devices Market.





Global Headlines on Point of Care Diagnostics Market

In December 2024, DexCom announced a partnership with ŌURA to integrate DexCom's glucose monitoring system with ŌURA's smart rings.

In March 2025, A new, less invasive test for detecting womb cancer, called WID-easy, was introduced in the UK for women over 45 who are experiencing abnormal uterine bleeding. Sola Diagnostics developed this test in collaboration with University College London.





Purchase Premium Copy of Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006394/





Conclusion

The POC diagnostic testing is shifting healthcare closer to where it is needed—right beside the patient. Whether wearable tech, quick swab tests, or low-cost paper devices, these tools are making it easier to diagnose diseases in an early and cost-effective manner. The advancements in healthcare technology are noteworthy, as they extend beyond high-end hospitals to encompass rural clinics, homes, and communities that were previously underserved. This trend signifies a pivotal shift towards diagnostics that are increasingly rapid, personalized, and accessible.





Trending Related Reports:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/cardiometabolic-diseases-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/infectious-disease-drug-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/veterinary-infectious-disease-therapeutics-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/point-of-care-diagnostics-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/blood-glucose-monitoring-devices-market





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/point-of-care-diagnostics-market