Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule for May 2025

WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its investor conference schedule for May 2025:
- Oppenheimer’s 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference (Virtual)
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Conducting meetings throughout the day with a fireside chat at 12:45 pm ET
- 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis
Conducting meetings throughout the day
- KeyBanc Industrial & Basics Conference
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
Thursday, May 29, 2025
InterContinental Boston
Conducting meetings throughout the day
About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the defense, commercial aerospace, networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial high-speed data transmission, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial and transportation power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.
Company Contact:
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
ir@belf.com
Investor Contact:
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner
631-418-4339