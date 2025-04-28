Company announcement no 21 2025







Danske Bank

28 April 2025







Reduction of share capital by cancellation of own shares

At Danske Bank A/S’ annual general meeting on 20 March 2025, it was resolved to reduce Danske Bank’s share capital by nominally DKK 271,894,960 from nominally DKK 8,621,846,210 to nominally DKK 8,349,951,250 by cancelling a part of Danske Bank’s holding of own shares.

Danske Bank has registered the share capital reduction with the Danish Business Authority, cancelled shares at a nominal value of DKK 271,894,960 and thereby completed the share capital reduction with Nasdaq Copenhagen.



With reference to section 32 of the consolidated act no. 198 of 26 February 2024 on capital markets, Danske Bank A/S’ total share capital as of today amounts to nominally DKK 8,349,951,250 corresponding to 834,995,125 shares of nominally DKK 10 each and 834,995,125 voting rights.

The reduction of the share capital will not affect Danske Bank’s current share buy-back programme, which will continue as previously announced.

Danske Bank A/S

Contact: Stefan Kailay Wind, Head of Corporate Communications & Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

