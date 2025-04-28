COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, April 28th, 2025

Company Announcement no. 59 – 28.04.2025

Results of Annual General Meeting 2025

Danish Aerospace Company A/S

CVR no.: 12424248

On Monday April 28th, 2025, the annual general meeting of Danish Aerospace Company A/S was held.

The agenda was as follows:

The Board of Directors’ Report on the company’s activities in the past financial year Presentation and adoption of the annual report Decision on distribution of profit or coverage of loss according to the adopted annual report Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year Election of members for the Board of Directors. Election of auditor Proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders Any other business





--oo0oo--

Chantal Pernille Patel Simonsen was elected as chairperson for the annual general meeting. The chairperson noted that the annual general meeting had been legally convened and was competent to transact business.

Items on the agenda, including complete proposals.

Ad. 1. The Board of Directors’ report on the company’s activities in the past financial year.

The Annual General Meeting took note of the company’s activities in 2024.

Ad. 2. Presentation and adoption of the annual report.

The annual report for 2024 was presented and unanimously approved.

Ad. 3. Decision on distribution of profit or coverage of loss according to the adopted annual report.

It was decided that the loss of DKK 3,877,324 related to the financial year ending December 31st, 2024, is transferred to next fiscal year.

Ad. 4. Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

The proposal from the Board of Directors to grant discharge of liability to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management for any liabilities towards the Company in relation to the approved Annual Report for 2024 was approved by the annual general meeting.

Ad. 5. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year

The proposal for the remuneration for the Board of Directors for the remainder of 2025 until the next annual general meeting was approved by the general meeting.

Ad. 6. Election of members for the Board of Directors.

Niels Heering, Søren Bjørn Hansen, Tina Moe and James V. Zimmerman were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors by the general meeting.

It is expected that the Board of Directors will name Niels Heering as Chairman and Søren Bjørn Hansen as co-chairman for the Board of Directors.

Ad. 7. Election of auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as the company’s auditor.

Ad. 8. Proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders

No proposals have been made under this item.

Ad. 9. Any other business.

No shareholders had questions or comments during this item.

The general meeting was closed.

--oo0oo--

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Chairman, Niels Heering

Cell: +45 40 17 75 31

CEO Thomas A.E. Andersen

Cell: +45 40 29 41 62

Certified Adviser:

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1, 1.

DK-2500 Valby

Tel.: +45 33 45 10 00

www.bakertilly.dk

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications.

Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

www.DanishAerospace.com