Cannabix Enters Sales Distribution Agreement with Alco Prevention Canada for BreathLogix Autonomous Alcohol Breathalyzer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath devices is pleased to report that it has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement (“Agreement”) with Alco Prevention Canada (“Alco Prevention”) for North America for its BreathLogix autonomous (unmanned) alcohol breathalyzer devices (Figures 1 and 2). The Company is in discussions with additional distributors in North America and elsewhere.

Alco Prevention, based in Montreal has 4,000 points of sale and is represented by 45 agents worldwide. Alco Prevention offers consumers electronic breathalyzers, breathalyzer rentals for corporate events, training programs, intervention policies and procedures as well as drug screening tests.

Stephane Maurais, General Manager of Alco Prevention stated, “The Breath Logix alcohol device is one the most compact and feature rich devices I have seen in a long time. The device is well suited for employer pre-access, work sites, construction, bars, hotels, restaurants and other safety sensitive environments. The device allows employees and patrons to self-test for breath alcohol, avoiding the cost of having to pay an administrator –this saves time and money for customers and makes workplace safety programs easier to deploy. We are very pleased to represent this Canadian built product.”

Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix Technologies stated, “Cannabix is delivering truly innovative new technologies in breath testing to the marketplace. Breath testing for marijuana and alcohol is a growing segment, ripe for innovation and disruptive technologies –this has been our focus, and we look forward to reaching new milestones in 2025.”





Figure 1. BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Devices





Figure 2. BreathLogix Alcohol device available with contactless and straw modes for rapid pre-access alcohol screening

BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Devices

The Company’s BreathLogix unmanned alcohol screening devices hosts several features including patent pending pre-calibrated cartridge technology which will allow administrators to easily maintain their devices, and eliminate the need for costly calibration equipment and time-consuming site visits from technicians for maintenance. The devices can be used for pre-access alcohol testing, random testing, start-of-shift testing, pre-employment testing, return-to-work testing and post-incident testing.

BreathLogix autonomously checks the sobriety of a user and can take a picture to confirm and record identity while a breath sample is being delivered. Upon detection of positive breath alcohol result, the device will deliver a precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level on the screen, and send a real-time test report via text message, e-mail and to a dedicated web portal. Furthermore, the system logs user test reports for incident reporting and historical investigations.

For example, under the 24/7 Sobriety Program (deployed in several US states to reduce the re-arrests of individuals previously convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol through daily breath testing) the BreathLogix device is currently helping the Friedel Clinic (Montana) save money, time and resources by autonomously collecting breath samples from clients on a daily basis, eliminating the need for dedicated in-house alcohol screening administrators using conventional handheld devices.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. Breath testing for delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring.

