Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery Again Recognized as Enterprise IT Product of the Year for Active Directory Backup and Recovery

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayosoft , the leader in hybrid Microsoft Active Directory (AD), Microsoft Entra ID and Office 365 security and recovery, has been recognized by Converge360 as the 2025 Enterprise IT Product of the Year for Backup and Recovery across Active Directory and Entra ID. This follows the prestigious 2024 Product of the Year recognition by InfoWorld.

Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery ™ (GFR), the industry-first, and only patented AD backup and recovery solution that guarantees instant and viable AD forest recovery for all Microsoft environments, was selected by the editors of Redmond Magazine, Virtualization & Cloud Review, MedCloudInsider and Pure AI, for the inaugural award. The editors of these sites created the awards program to identify products that deliver real impact in security, cloud computing, AI, and IT management.

"These award-winning products provide innovative and comprehensive solutions that help enterprises remain resilient and ahead of the curve," noted Gladys Rama, editorial director of Converge360, in announcing the winners.

Microsoft AD serves as the central hub for managing permissions, logins, and authorization in more than 90% of large organizations worldwide, making it an integral piece of any organization’s technology stack. Unlike all other forest recovery approaches offered in the market, GFR is the only one to provide a guaranteed instant and viable recovery solution for every major directory scenario, with real-time, tested backups and full standby forest in the cloud, enabling AD and EntraID recovery with just a simple router reconfiguration.

“Instant recovery of Hybrid AD, in any scenario, can be the difference in an organization’s success or failure,” said Robert Bobel, CEO of Cayosoft. “The ongoing recognition of Cayosoft’s patented Guardian Instant Forest Recovery and instant rollback of unwanted AD data changes, validates our focus on unmatched innovation and resilience for Microsoft environments.”

Learn more about Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery

About Cayosoft:

Cayosoft is a hybrid Microsoft enterprise management leader, delivering comprehensive management, monitoring, and recovery solutions tailored for Active Directory, Entra ID, and Microsoft 365 environments. Purpose-built for modern hybrid IT infrastructures, Cayosoft simplifies identity lifecycle management, automates administrative tasks, and enhances security by reducing attack surfaces. Its patented Instant Forest Recovery technology ensures rapid disaster recovery, mitigating the risks of ransomware and other cyber threats. With an emphasis on efficiency and compliance, Cayosoft eliminates the need for complex scripting and disjointed management tools, providing IT teams with a unified platform to streamline operations and safeguard critical identity systems.