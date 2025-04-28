LogicMark, Inc. Unveils New Board Committee Leadership Structure to Align with Strategic Goals

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) (the “Company”), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communication devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announced changes to its Board committee assignments.

The LogicMark Board of Directors maintains an Audit Committee, a Compensation Committee, and a Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board comprises four independent non-executive directors who serve on the Committees and the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), totaling five directors.

The following new Board committee assignments reflect LogicMark’s ongoing efforts to ensure that its Board effectively supports the Company’s strategic direction and operational footprint.

Key updates include:

Carine Schneider, a director since October 2023, has been appointed Board Chair and remains a member of the Compensation Committee. She has helped grow B2B companies across multiple channels within capital markets, SaaS providers, and advisory services, utilizing AI and blockchain technology. She is the former President of Nasdaq Private Market and CEO of SaaS company Certent.

John Pettitt, who has served as a Director since March 2022, has been appointed Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. He continues to serve as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees. John is a technology leader at Google with deep software and e-commerce expertise and a seasoned entrepreneur, having founded, edited, and IPO’d several companies.

Robert Curtis, a Director since July 2018, has been named Chair of the Compensation Committee, supported by Directors Schneider and Pettitt. He will continue to serve on the Audit Committee. He is a seasoned life sciences executive and strategic advisor with over 30 years of experience leading biotech and healthcare organizations, specializing in early-stage company development, scientific innovation, and strategic growth.

Barbara Gutierrez was appointed to the Board in May 2022 and remains Chair of the Audit Committee and is the Board’s designated financial expert. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Management Accountant. Directors Pettitt and Curtis support her on the Audit Committee. Barbara is the CFO of Nasdaq-listed Modivcare and a highly accomplished board advisor with 30+ years of experience leading IPOs, complex financings, and growth strategies for public companies across the healthcare and technology sectors.

Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of LogicMark and executive Board member since June 2021, continues to lead the Company’s daily operations and does not serve on Board committees in line with governance best practices. Her extensive experience includes 30 years in the technology industry, including executive roles at Google, Audible / Amazon, and Harman International, and founding AI startup LookyLoo, reflecting her deep expertise in AI, IoT, and SaaS.

Carine Schneider, Board Chair, commented, “It’s an honor to continue serving as part of the LogicMark Board as we help shape the Company’s evolution into a leading-edge technology platform. This transformation, driven by our strategic focus on AI and machine learning, the launch of groundbreaking solutions like the Freedom Alert Max and the Aster App, and the value of our growing patent portfolio comprising 37 patents, 23 of which have been issued, and 17 currently filed since 2021, reflect our commitment to innovation and impact. As we redefine the customer experience and deepen our presence in the growing care economy, LogicMark is poised to thrive in the promising future of connected care.”

Board Committee charters, composition, and the respective Board biographies are available in the Corporate Governance section of the Company website at www.investors.logicmark.com.

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) is on a mission to let people of all ages lead a life with dignity, independence, and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides PERS, health communications devices, personal safety apps, services, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform.

LogicMark is dedicated to building a ‘Care Village’ with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. A team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI, and machine learning is passionately focused on understanding consumer needs. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and direct-to-consumer. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. To learn more, visit www.investors.logicmark.com and www.logicmark.com.

