JPA Health Wins Med Comms Agency of the Year, Capping a Year of Transformative Growth

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JPA Health, a global, full-service, integrated health agency, has been named Med Comms Agency of the Year at the 2025 Manny Awards, hosted by MedAdNews in New York. Now in its 36th year, the Manny Awards celebrate the industry’s best in healthcare marketing, creative excellence, and strategic leadership.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by the industry for our team's passion for helping people live healthier lives through strategic storytelling, scientific rigor, and creative excellence,” said Carrie Jones, CEO. “Our partnerships with clients inspire us every day. They are the reason we continue to dream bigger, think smarter, and expand what’s possible in medical communications—and beyond.”

This recognition comes at a pivotal moment for JPA Health, as the agency continues a period of transformational growth, fueled by both organic momentum and strategic acquisitions. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly turning to agencies with deep expertise in medical communications, AI-driven data strategy, and international market insight—areas where JPA Health is leading the charge.

“This award marks a major milestone in our journey, especially as we integrate a world-class medical communications capability into our synced-up specialist model," said Colleen Carter, Head of Life Sciences. "It’s a powerful validation of the way we’re redefining excellence—responding faster, solving more complex challenges, and delivering deeper solutions for our clients."

Over the past year, JPA Health also expanded into investor relations, helping clients align science, finance, and market expectations, and launched a health tech & services practice to bridge the gap between breakthrough ideas and real-world implementation. The agency was also recently recognized by PRovoke Media and O’Dwyer’s as a top healthcare agency for leadership, innovation, and impact across marketing, corporate communications, investor relations, and patient advocacy.

With six offices and more than 150 specialists worldwide, JPA Health continues to lead with a model designed for today’s healthcare needs, leveraging smarter systems, embracing flexible workstyles, and prioritizing asking the right questions to push the industry forward.

