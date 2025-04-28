Open Banking Market Disruptions: The $10.39 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’t Afford to Miss

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Open Banking Market, providing key insights for industry leaders looking to capitalize on this rapidly expanding market. The new reports - 'Market Share: Open Banking, 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Open Banking, 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - reveals a projected market valuation of $10.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.85% from 2025 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic Open Banking landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Open Banking Platforms

Open Banking is reshaping how financial institutions share and access customer data by enabling secure, standardized APIs. It allows third-party providers to build services that interact with banks, promoting greater transparency, competition, and innovation. Through centralized access, banks and fintech can offer personalized experiences while maintaining strong security and compliance.

According to Pradnya Gugale, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, “Open Banking is no longer a futuristic concept -it’s a foundational shift in the financial ecosystem. By opening up APIs and data access, it breaks down silos between banks and fintech, enabling seamless customer experiences, real-time payments, and tailored financial services. Open Banking empowers institutions to innovate faster, compete smarter, and build trust through transparency and control.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional Open Banking platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional Open Banking platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top Open Banking vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top Open Banking vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in Open Banking solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in Open Banking solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming Open Banking by reducing operational costs, enhancing productivity, and enabling smarter, real-time financial services.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Klarna, Visa, Klarna, Fabrick, Envestnet, Sopra Banking Software, Yapily, Qwist, TESOBE, Mastercard, Plaid, Bud, TrueLayer, MX Technologies, CRIF, Salt Edge, Token, Banfico, Fintech Galaxy, and Ozone API.

Why This Matters for Open Banking Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs, Open Banking offers a strategic lever to unlock innovation, optimize financial operations, and enhance security. It empowers CEOs to scale partnerships and digital services, while CFOs gain real-time visibility and control over financial data. CSOs benefit from standardized, secure data sharing that strengthens compliance and risk management. Together, it drives agility, trust, and long-term value.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on Open Banking market

on Open Banking market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the Open Banking market

report on the Open Banking market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

