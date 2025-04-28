Sam Meckey Named President of WestCX

ISLANDIA, N.Y., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Technology Group, LLC (the “Company” or “West”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the appointment of Sam Meckey as President of its WestCX business unit, effective immediately.

Mr. Meckey most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of UpHealth, a publicly traded digital health solutions business. Mr. Meckey joined UpHealth from EXL Services, where he led the healthcare business, driving a transformation of this business from a BPO to a tech-enabled services player. Before EXL, Mr. Meckey held several positions at Optum, ultimately leading the $1B global BPO/ITO business as President. Prior to Optum, Mr. Meckey was a pilot and officer in the U.S. Navy. He earned his BS in Economics from the United States Naval Academy, an MS in Aerospace Operations from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

WestCX delivers AI-driven omnichannel solutions that power intelligent interactions and optimize engagements, improving efficiency and customer satisfaction. WestCX includes the Company’s TeleVox and Mosaicx brands.

“I am excited to welcome Sam Meckey as WestCX’s new President. Sam brings two decades of experience in the healthcare industry and has a remarkable track record of driving sales growth, transforming businesses for sustained success, and optimizing operations. His strategic leadership and commitment to operational excellence has consistently delivered measurable results and I look forward to working with him in this next phase of WestCX’s development,” said John Shlonsky, Chief Executive Officer and President of West.

About West

West Technology Group, LLC is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

West has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. West is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please visit www.west.com.