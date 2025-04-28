Varonis Announces AI Shield: Always-On AI Risk Defense

MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA Conference Booth N-5658 – Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, announced the industry’s first always-on AI risk defense that continuously identifies data exposure in real time, flags violations, and automatically fixes issues before they can become data breaches.

In organizations with poor data security posture, employees and AI agents are only one action away from accessing troves of data they should never have had access to in the first place.

Varonis AI Shield continuously analyzes your AI security posture, monitors how AI interacts with data, and dynamically right-sizes permissions so that sensitive information isn’t exposed due to poor data security hygiene.

AI Shield makes intelligent decisions about which data to restrict from AI using Varonis’ patented permissions analysis algorithms that factor in data sensitivity, staleness, user profile, and more. Even if you haven’t right-sized access, AI Shield has you covered.

“AI makes the data security challenge much more urgent and complex,” said Varonis EVP of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer David Bass. “AI Shield gives our customers the confidence to deploy AI with both preventative and detective controls that require zero setup and maintenance. It’s always on, always learning, and always working for you behind the scenes to prevent breaches and compliance violations.”

With Varonis AI Shield, customers have always-on defense to ensure the secure use of AI, including:

Real-time risk analysis to show you exactly which sensitive data is exposed to AI

to show you exactly which sensitive data is exposed to AI Automated risk remediation to continually eliminate data exposure at scale

to continually eliminate data exposure at scale Behavior-based threat detection to identify abnormal or malicious behavior

to identify abnormal or malicious behavior 24x7x365 alert response to investigate, contain, and stop data threats

AI security is data security. AI Shield helps employees use AI without putting data at risk, ensuring only the right people — and agents — have access to data, that use is monitored, and abuse is flagged.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

