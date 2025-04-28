Arctic Wolf and Anthropic to Advance R&D for Next-Generation Autonomous SOC

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf, a global leader in security operations, today announced a strategic collaboration with Anthropic, a leading AI safety and research company, to accelerate the development of next-generation autonomous Security Operations Centers (SOCs). This collaboration combines the human augmented AI capabilities of the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, home to one of the world’s largest commercial SOCs, with Anthropic’s cutting-edge AI models and deep expertise in building safe, interpretable, and controllable AI systems.

The Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, built on an open XDR architecture, processes more than 8 trillion security events each week across endpoint, network, cloud, and identity, integrating with hundreds of third-party tools to deliver broad, real-time visibility across the enterprise. With a global customer base of over 10,000 organizations and millions of hours of analyst experience, Arctic Wolf has built one of the most robust and operationalized data lakes in cybersecurity.

Building on this foundation, Arctic Wolf is collaborating with Anthropic to apply cutting-edge AI in ways that drive measurable improvements in security outcomes. Together, Arctic Wolf’s massive datasets and Anthropic’s LLM models aim to accelerate automation within the Arctic Wolf’s AI-powered SOC by improving detection precision, accelerating response, and strengthening cyber resilience as threats grow in volume and complexity.

The first output of the Arctic Wolf and Anthropic collaboration is Cipher, an AI security assistant. Purpose-built to help customers extract deeper insights from the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, Cipher meets the highest standards of safety, privacy, and performance. Its launch marks a concrete step toward delivering on the promise of the autonomous SOC, demonstrating how AI can augment security teams with new levels of speed, accuracy, and intelligence at scale.

“To keep up with the speed and complexity of today’s cyber threats, the Autonomous SOC is no longer aspirational, it’s essential,” said Dan Schiappa, president, technology and services, Arctic Wolf. “Anthropic brings world-class AI research and a deep commitment to building safe, high-performing systems. When paired with the scale of Arctic Wolf’s threat data, the openness of our platform, and the operational depth of our global SOC, we have everything needed to redefine what security operations can be.”

“As model capabilities increase, access to expert, domain-specific data remains the bottleneck in highly complex jobs like cyber operations,” said Michael Gerstenhaber, VP of product, Anthropic. “We’re proud to support Arctic Wolf's development of Cipher and excited to see how it empowers security teams with instant, reliable access to the intelligence they need to conduct their operations.”

To learn more about the Arctic Wolf and Anthropic collaboration, or see Cipher in action, visit Arctic Wolf at the RSA Conference (Booth S-549) in San Francisco from April 28 - May 1.

