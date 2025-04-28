Arctic Wolf Accelerates Momentum of Aurora Endpoint Security by Doubling Industry’s Largest Warranty Offering to $3 Million

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced that the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty now offers up to $3 million USD in the event of a covered cybersecurity incident for customers who deploy Aurora Managed Endpoint Defense alongside the company’s Security Operations Bundles. This doubling in warranty coverage further extends Arctic Wolf’s leadership in offering the largest warranty in the cybersecurity industry and reflects the efficacy of Aurora Endpoint Security and the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform.

This announcement comes as Arctic Wolf Endpoint Security continues to see strong market momentum across customers and partners from around the globe, with more than 3,000 organizations in over 60 countries now relying on the solution to protect their endpoints. The expanded warranty underscores Arctic Wolf’s continued investment in outcome-based security and reaffirms its commitment to assisting customers of all sizes throughout their security journey.

“Doubling our industry-leading Security Operations Warranty to $3 million underscores our confidence in the power of Aurora Endpoint Security,” said Dan Schiappa, president, technology and services, Arctic Wolf. “Customers and partners are responding with real enthusiasm because they see the innovation and value Aurora Endpoint Security brings to the market. This expanded warranty reinforces our commitment to delivering trusted outcomes and world-class endpoint security to measurably reduce risk.”

New AI-enhanced Behavioral Detection Engine Enhances Detection Efficacy

In addition to the expanded Security Operations Warranty, Arctic Wolf is introducing a new AI-enhanced Behavioral Detection Engine within Aurora Endpoint Security that delivers a streamlined and modern approach to endpoint threat detection. Launching with double the detection coverage and increased accuracy over previous detection capabilities, the engine builds on Arctic Wolf Endpoint Security’s proven foundation in endpoint defense to deliver even greater efficacy and precision.

This enhancement includes a refreshed library of high-efficacy detection rules vetted by Arctic Wolf Labs, AI-assisted tuning workflows, and threshold-based alerting that reduces noise without compromising visibility. With support for MITRE ATT&CK tagging and flexible exception management across tenants, zones, and device policies, the engine helps security teams focus on the threats that matter most while reducing operational overhead.

Arctic Wolf Signs CISA Secure by Design Pledge

As part of its leadership in secure software development with Aurora Endpoint Security, Arctic Wolf has signed the CISA Secure by Design Pledge, reinforcing its commitment to building secure software as a core part of its development process. By aligning with CISA’s principles, Arctic Wolf is taking meaningful steps to reduce exploitable vulnerabilities, implement secure defaults, and embed security into every stage of the product lifecycle. This pledge reflects the company’s broader mission to end cyber risk for its customers while promoting greater transparency and accountability across the industry.

To learn more about Aurora Endpoint Security and the Arctic Wolf Aurora platform, visit them at RSA Conference (Booth S-549) in San Francisco from April 28 - May 1, or visit arcticwolf.com.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform operates at a massive scale and combines the power of artificial intelligence with world-class security experts to provide 24x7 monitoring, detection, response, and risk management. We make security work!

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

