Planlagt suspension i Sparinvest SICAV

 | Source: Sparinvest SICAV Sparinvest SICAV

Det skal oplyses, at der grundet lokale børslukkedage i underliggende markeder vil være suspension af nedenstående afdelinger torsdag d. 1 maj 2025. 

FUNDNAMEISINORDER_BOOK_CODE
Equitas EUR RLU0362354549SSIEEURR
Ethical Global Value EUR RLU0362355355SSIEGVEURR
European Value EUR RLU0264920413SSIEUVEURR
Global Value EUR RLU0138501191SSIGVEURR
Global Value DKK RLU2703611371SSIGVDKKR
Balance EUR RLU0650088072SSIBAEURR
Balance DKK RLU0673458609SSIBDKKR
Procedo EUR RLU0139792278SSIPEURR
Procedo DKK RLU0686499277SSIPDKKR
Securus EUR RLU0139791205SSISEURR
Securus DKK RLU0686498972SSISDKKR

Eventuelle spørgsmål vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til npa.pm@nykredit eller Christian Rye Holm, CRH@nykredit.dk.

Med venlig hilsen
ID-Sparinvest, Filial af Sparinvest S.A, Luxembourg

Dirk Schulze


Recommended Reading