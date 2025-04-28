Planlagt suspension i Sparinvest SICAV

Det skal oplyses, at der grundet lokale børslukkedage i underliggende markeder vil være suspension af nedenstående afdelinger torsdag d. 1 maj 2025.
|FUNDNAME
|ISIN
|ORDER_BOOK_CODE
|Equitas EUR R
|LU0362354549
|SSIEEURR
|Ethical Global Value EUR R
|LU0362355355
|SSIEGVEURR
|European Value EUR R
|LU0264920413
|SSIEUVEURR
|Global Value EUR R
|LU0138501191
|SSIGVEURR
|Global Value DKK R
|LU2703611371
|SSIGVDKKR
|Balance EUR R
|LU0650088072
|SSIBAEURR
|Balance DKK R
|LU0673458609
|SSIBDKKR
|Procedo EUR R
|LU0139792278
|SSIPEURR
|Procedo DKK R
|LU0686499277
|SSIPDKKR
|Securus EUR R
|LU0139791205
|SSISEURR
|Securus DKK R
|LU0686498972
|SSISDKKR
Eventuelle spørgsmål vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til npa.pm@nykredit eller Christian Rye Holm, CRH@nykredit.dk.
Med venlig hilsen
ID-Sparinvest, Filial af Sparinvest S.A, Luxembourg
Dirk Schulze