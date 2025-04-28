Global Sportswear Market Analysis: Forecast to 2029 - Running Leads with 14.1% Share

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sportswear Market by Sports Activity to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers an analysis of both the historic and forecast data of the global sportswear market through to 2029 split by sports activity. It provides sales and growth across different regions and category groups for ten sports activities. It also highlights initiatives by key sportswear brands for each sport activity.
Running is forecast to win the most share within the global sportswear market between 2024 and 2029, increasing by 1.3ppts to 14.1%, with a CAGR of 6.3%.
Scope
- Running sportswear to be the biggest winner to 2029
- Golf, swimming and sports-inspired sportswear all set to lose market share
- Though sportswear will continue to outperform apparel, forecast growth will be more muted due to mature Western markets
- The Americas will continue to dominate the sportswear market and grow further share
Reasons to Buy
- Gain an understanding of how the sportswear market is segmented in various sports activities
- Understand how certain sports activities have more opportunities for growth compared to others
- Identify the key approaches brands are taking to stand out within each sport activity, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.
Key Topics Covered:
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- GLOBAL SPORTSWEAR MARKET CONTEXT, 2019-2029
- Global Sportswear Market, 2019, 2024 & 2029
- Global Sportswear Market Value, 2019-2029
- Global Sportswear Market Value, 2019-2029
- GLOBAL SPORTSWEAR MARKET BY SPORTS ACTIVITY, 2019-2029
- Global Sportswear Market by Sports Activity, 2019, 2024 & 2029
- Global Sportswear Market by Sports Activity Growth, 2023-2029
- Global Sportswear Market by Sports Activity, 2019, 2024 & 2029
- SPORTS ACTIVITY PROFILES: MARKET OVERVIEWS & BRAND INITIATIVES
- Training - Market Overview
- Training - Brand Initiatives
- Running - Market Overview
- Running - Brand Initiatives
- Swimming - Market Overview
- Swimming - Brand Initiatives
- Outdoor - Market Overview
- Outdoor - Brand Initiatives
- Basketball - Market Overview
- Basketball - Brand Initiatives
- Football - Market Overview
- Football - Brand Initiatives
- Tennis - Market Overview
- Tennis - Brand Initiatives
- Golf - Market Overview
- Golf - Brand Initiatives
- Other Sports - Market Overview
- Other Sports - Brand Initiatives
- Sports-Inspired - Market Overview
- Sports-Inspired - Brand Initiatives
Company Coverage Includes:
- On
- Hoka
- Nike
- Adidas
- Puma
- Under Armour
- Gymshark
- Alo Yoga
- Adanola
- Tala
- Vuori
- Skims
- Primark
- Asics
- Walmart
- ASDA
- Yitty
- Fabletics
- Khy
- Reformation
- The North Face
- Arc'teryx
- Columbia
- Jordan
- Fear of God
- Castore
- Macron
- New Balance
- HEAD
- Brunello Cucinelli
- Lululemon
- TaylorMade
- Dior
- Jimmy Choo
- Aime Leon Dore
- Supreme
- Palace
- Vivienne Westwood
- Stussy
- Denim Tears
- H&M
- Zara
- Shein
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cq1ez
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.