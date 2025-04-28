LNG New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030 | Demand Fuels LNG Growth: 177 Regasification and 124 Liquefaction Projects

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, large-scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects are positioned for substantial growth in the 2025 to 2030 outlook period.

The growth of both LNG export and import projects is driven by several key factors: the escalating demand for natural gas, the carbon neutrality objectives of various nations, and geopolitical considerations.

Of the 301 LNG projects anticipated to commence operations within this timeframe, 177 are regasification projects, while 124 represent liquefaction projects.



Report Scope

Count of liquefaction and regasification projects by major regions, development stage, type, and key countries globally from 2025 to 2030

Outlook for liquefaction and regasification capacity and total project cost during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period

Up-to-date major liquefaction and regasification projects that would be brought online by 2030 by key countries, development stage, capacity, and total project cost in major regions

Details of major liquefaction and regasification projects expected to start operations over the period from 2025 to 2030

Reasons to Buy

Assess the latest liquefaction and regasification projects' stage, type, capacity, and total project cost by region and key countries

Obtain the most up-to-date data on project type and development stage for major LNG liquefaction and regasification projects globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global LNG industry

Keep abreast of the key global liquefaction and regasification projects' data

Key Topics Covered:



Global LNG New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030

Key Highlights

Global LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

Global LNG Projects Count and Capacity Outlook by Type and Region

Global LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Region

Global LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects Globally

Asia LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

Asia LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

Asia LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in Asia

North America LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

North America LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

North America LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in North America

Europe LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

Europe LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

Europe LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in Europe

Africa LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

Africa LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

Africa LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in Africa

FSU LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

FSU LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

FSU LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in the FSU

South America LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

South America LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

South America LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in South America

Oceania LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

Oceania LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

Oceania LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in Oceania

Middle East LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

Middle East LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

Middle East LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in the Middle East

Outlook for LNG Projects in Other Regions Through 2030

Central America Caribbean LNG Projects Outlook by Cost, Capacity, and Development Stage

Caribbean LNG Projects Outlook by Cost, Capacity, and Development Stage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwo8uu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.