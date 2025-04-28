Forex University Launches Affiliate Program to Empower Financial Content Creators

New York, NY , April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forex University (https://forex.university) has officially launched its Affiliate Program, a strategic initiative designed to help content creators, educators, and financial influencers monetize their reach by promoting structured forex education for beginners.





Forex University Affiliates





At the heart of the initiative is the Forex University Beginner Program, a self-paced course priced at $49.95. Affiliates earn a $9.99 commission per student referred, representing a clear and consistent 20% commission rate — with no minimum thresholds or caps.

“After years of building education programs inside brokerages, I saw a massive opportunity to empower creators with tools that actually convert,” said Ross Soodoosingh, founder of Forex University and former Marketing Executive at FXCM. “This affiliate program reflects everything I’ve learned about what makes educational offers succeed — and what makes affiliate partnerships scale.”

Program Highlights:

$9.99 Per Student (20% Commission) – Affiliates earn $9.99 for every student who enrolls in the Forex University Beginner Program. A simple, flat-rate payout structure ensures transparency and ease of scaling.

– Affiliates earn $9.99 for every student who enrolls in the Forex University Beginner Program. A simple, flat-rate payout structure ensures transparency and ease of scaling. Performance Tools – With over a decade of experience marketing financial products, Ross Soodoosingh brings partners a full suite of branded banners, optimized landing pages, and conversion-tested funnels.

– With over a decade of experience marketing financial products, Ross Soodoosingh brings partners a full suite of branded banners, optimized landing pages, and conversion-tested funnels. Real-Time Tracking – Affiliates gain access to a live dashboard featuring click tracking, referral insights, and secure commission data through the built-in Payout Service.

– Affiliates gain access to a live dashboard featuring click tracking, referral insights, and secure commission data through the built-in Payout Service. Fast Onboarding – Applicants are typically approved within 24–48 hours. Once approved, partners can begin promoting instantly with full access to tools and tracking.

Since going live, the program has drawn interest from trading influencers and fintech educators — a sign of strong demand for beginner-focused, results-driven education in the $6.6 trillion daily forex market.

As Forex University continues to expand its educational offering, a tentative Intermediate Program priced at $199.99 is also in development. Once released, it will offer the same 20% affiliate commission, allowing partners to scale their earnings alongside the platform’s growing product line.

About Forex University

Forex University is a global education platform built to help first-time traders learn how to participate in the forex market confidently. Featuring a dual-path curriculum, hands-on simulations, and over 90 beginner modules, the platform provides a structured, trusted learning experience. Founded by Ross Soodoosingh, a former marketing executive in the forex brokerage industry, the company is redefining how new traders learn to trade.





Media Contact:

Sarah Johnson

Media Relations, Forex University

press@forex.university

https://forex.university













Forex University Affiliate Dashboard



