Triad Multimedia Dominates Haunted House Marketing: Launches Specialized Press Releases for America’s Top Attractions

Triad Multimedia Ventures into the World of Haunted House Attractions

The Nation’s Top Marketing Agency for Haunted Attractions Expands Its Reach with AI-Powered Press Releases

Clemmons, NC, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triad Multimedia, a leader in innovative marketing and advertising solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services to include specialized press releases and strategic campaigns for haunted house attractions. With nearly a decade of experience helping grow some of the most visited and top-rated haunted attractions in the country, Triad Multimedia continues to dominate this seasonal niche with unmatched industry insight and execution.





Having worked behind the scenes with some of the largest and most recognized haunted attractions in America, Triad Multimedia is not just entering the haunted house space—it’s solidifying its undisputed position as the #1 marketing partner for haunted attractions across the U.S.

With a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, driving viral engagement, and filling lines out the door, Triad Multimedia brings a powerful combination of creativity, data-driven strategy, and AI-targeted press release distribution. From generating local media buzz to optimizing visibility across search engines and social media, the agency ensures haunted attractions stay top-of-mind and high in demand.

“Our goal is to help haunted house attractions stand out, sell out, and scale up,” said Dimitar Nikolov, CEO of Triad Multimedia. “We’ve worked with top haunts coast-to-coast, and we understand exactly what drives foot traffic, online visibility, and fan engagement. These press releases are just one part of a larger formula we’ve been perfecting for years.”

What sets Triad Multimedia apart is its deep integration into the haunted attraction industry—from seasonal grand openings and influencer collaborations to viral TikTok campaigns and Google Ads domination. Every piece of content, from press releases to ad creatives, is crafted to maximize ROI, boost brand presence, and capture the unique thrills that each haunted attraction offers.

Triad Multimedia is already trusted by some of the highest-grossing haunted events in the nation, and their client results speak for themselves:

• 5x increase in social engagement within one season

• 30% boost in ticket pre-sales using AI-driven campaigns

• Top 3 Google search rankings in competitive haunted attraction markets

For haunted house owners looking to grow their brand, dominate their market, and future-proof their marketing, partnering with Triad Multimedia means access to a world-class team that lives and breathes the haunted industry.

To learn more or request a consultation, visit: www.TriadMultimedia.com









About Triad Multimedia



Looking to elevate your business and make a lasting impact? Welcome to Triad Multimedia, where visibility, recognition, and measurable success are at the heart of everything we do. We’re a dynamic marketing agency specializing in crafting innovative strategies that cut through the noise and connect your business with its ideal audience. From attention-grabbing social media campaigns to precision-targeted advertising, our expertise ensures your brand not only stands out but thrives. At Triad Multimedia, we’ve carved a niche in the exhilarating world of seasonal events, theme parks, and attractions. With unmatched industry insight and creative ingenuity, we help you captivate audiences, drive foot traffic, and build unforgettable experiences that translate into meaningful business growth. Whether you're launching a seasonal attraction, amplifying event attendance, or sparking excitement on social media, our customized solutions are designed to exceed expectations. Let us bring your vision to life and help your business shine brighter than ever. Partner with Triad Multimedia—the agency where innovation meets results, and your success takes center stage.







