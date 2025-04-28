Mali Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025, with Profiles of Orange Mali, Moov Africa Malitel and Telecel Mali

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mali Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Mali today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029.

Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Mali.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

The total telecom service revenue at a five-year CAGR of 3.8%, driven by mobile data and fixed broadband service segments.

Mobile data services revenue will increase at a CAGR of 8.7%, driven by growing smartphone and mobile internet subscriptions, and increasing adoption of 4G services on the back of mobile network coverage expansions and increasing mobile data ARPU.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 13.4%, supported by an increasingly diversified portfolio of competitive fiber offers by telcos as they take advantage of ongoing fiber expansion projects in Mali.

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage:

Orange Mali

Moov Africa Malitel

Telecel Mali

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajet7d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.