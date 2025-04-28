Investigating Loyalty Programs in Foodservice | From Stamps to Apps: The Evolution of Foodservice Loyalty Programs

Explore the future of loyalty programs in the consumer landscape through the latest report series. Discover how digitalization, tiered structures, and surprising elements drive engagement in foodservice loyalty programs. Learn strategies to enhance user experience and boost sales.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Investigating Loyalty Programs in Foodservice" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is part of a series on key trends and issues which are currently affecting the consumer landscape in consumer goods, foodservice, and packaging. It discusses short and long-term strategies for foodservice brands using loyalty programs to boost sales.

Loyalty programs historically have lacked mass appeal, but are an increasingly important revenue source for foodservice operators. Programs have evolved significantly from traditional stamp cards, towards more sophisticated, digital, and personalized systems.

Report Scope

  • Digitalization is crucial to improving user experience of loyalty programs.
  • Tiered structures are an effective way to accommodate multiple types of customer in one program
  • Changes to loyalty programs are acceptable if additional flexibility when it comes to redemption of rewards is offered
  • The element of surprise is powerful to engagement while the initial benefits of programs must be obvious and compelling

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Short-term strategies
  • Long-term strategies
  • Takeaways

Company Coverage Includes:

  • Dunkin' Donuts
  • Legal Seafood
  • Chipotle
  • UberEats
  • Starbucks
  • KFC
  • El Pollo Loco
  • Subway
  • Costa Coffee
  • Grub Hub
  • Yum! Brands
  • Zomato
  • Chick-Fil-A
  • Chuck E. Cheese
  • Panera Bread
  • Leon
  • Pret A Manger
  • McDonald's
  • Domino's
  • Wendy's

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3d0n8

