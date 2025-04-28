The Next Frontier of Healthtech Innovation: Transforming Healthcare with AI, Telemedicine, and Personalized Care

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Frontier of Healthtech Innovation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Healthtech, encompassing everything from digital therapeutics to artificial intelligence (AI)-driven diagnostics, is reshaping healthcare and becoming a crucial element of healthcare delivery by enhancing accessibility, convenience, and personalization of services.

As healthcare costs continue to rise, driven by factors such as aging populations, prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing costs of treatments, healthtech offers ways to make healthcare more affordable and sustainable.



Healthtech provides an opportunity to make healthcare more patient-centric - a model believed to be a promising way to decrease costs while at the same time improving health-related quality of life. By focusing on individual patient needs through personalized care plans, healthtech empowers patients to take more active role in managing their health, ultimately driving down healthcare costs.

Report Scope

The Healthtech report provides in-house analyst expertise on the impact of the five broad innovation categories (personalized and precision medicine, virtual care (telemedicine), artificial intelligence, robotics and virtual/augmented reality) and highlights big players in key healthcare technology categories.

Components of the report include:

Key Players - identify the big players in key healthcare innovation categories that may be disrupted over the next two years.

- identify the big players in key healthcare innovation categories that may be disrupted over the next two years. Trends in Healthtech - identify key trends expected to occur in the global healthcare sector over the next two years.

- identify key trends expected to occur in the global healthcare sector over the next two years. Industry Analysis - identify the impact of innovations across major markets.

- identify the impact of innovations across major markets. Value Chain - identify the five primary ways in which technology is changing the delivery of healthcare: prevention, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and recording.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of the five broad innovation categories expected to impact the healthcare industry.

Develop business strategies by understanding the primary ways in which technology is changing the delivery of healthcare.

Stay up to date on the industry's major players in healthtech and where they sit in the value chain.

Identify emerging industry trends in in the global healthcare sector to gain a competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Innovation Briefing

The impact of healthtech innovations on the value chain

Prevention

Diagnosis

Treatment

Monitoring

Patient engagement

Trends

Healthcare trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Use Cases of Healthtech

Versius surgical system: advancing precision and innovation in robotic surgery

In clinical trials, the role of telemedicine surged during COVID-19 and still remains prominent

Empowered patients are contributing towards increased use of healthtech

AI use in clinical practice - physicians' perspective

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Strategic partnership trends

Hiring trends

Social media trends

Value Chain

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Pharmaceutical sector scorecards

Who's who

Thematic screen for drug development

Thematic screen for clinical trials

Thematic screen for drug manufacturing

Valuation screen

Risk screen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4r73k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.