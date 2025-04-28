Global Industrial Construction Projects Insight Q1 2025: North America Leads with $1.02 Trillion in Industrial Construction Projects

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Industrial Construction Projects (Q1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth analysis of global industrial construction projects as tracked by the analyst. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

The analyst is currently tracking industrial construction projects with a total value of $4.4 trillion at all stages from announcement to execution.

In terms of the current project pipeline value, North America accounts for the largest share, with a pipeline of $1.02 trillion, accounting for 23.3% of global project value - ahead of North-East Asia with 17.4% ($763.1 billion) and South Asia with a 11.9% share ($523.4 billion). The smallest share of the pipeline is attributed to Sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for a 3.5% share ($153.4 billion).

The pipeline is marginally skewed towards the early stages, with the share of projects in the pre-planning (announced and study) and planning stages accounting for 55.1%, while projects in pre-execution (design, tender and award) and execution stages accounting for the remaining 44.9% of the pipeline, by value. So

Key Topics Covered:

Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia

Australasia

