Targeted Therapies for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Addressing Ten Actionable Genomic Alterations in a Competitive Market

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Current Trends in Targeted Therapies in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes ten actionable biomarkers in NSCLC that are addressed by targeted therapy agents across multiple lines of therapy. Current and future state of these market segments is included in the scope of the report.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for approximately 85% of all lung cancer cases



There are currently ten actionable genomic alterations (AGAs) that are addressed by targeted therapy agents across multiple lines of therapy. Patients who did not undergo genetic testing or tested negative for AGAs, receive immunotherapy agents depending on their PD-L1 status. Chemotherapy works as salvage therapy for late-line recurrent/relapsed patients.

Targeted therapy in NSCLC is a highly competitive and differentiated space covering ten different actionable biomarkers.

Treatment development for EGFR mutations shifts from label expansion and CNS activity to overcoming resistance mechanisms.

The relatively quiet ALK and ROS1 segments are to be reshaped by Nuvalent's TKIs with better efficacy and safety.

Small molecule + anti-PD-1 combo therapy will unlock new first-line opportunity in the KRAS G12C segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Key Market Drivers and Challenges

3.1. Targeted therapy in NSCLC is a highly competitive and differentiated space covering 10 different actionable biomarkers



4. EGFR Segment

4.1. Development focus shift away from label expansion and CNS activity to overcoming resistance mechanism in the busy EGFR segment



5. ALK and ROS1 Segments

5.1. The relatively quiet ALK and ROS1 segments are to be reshaped by Nuvalent's TKIs with better efficacy and safety



6. KRAS G12C Segment

6.1. Small molecule + PD-1i combo therapy will unlock new 1L opportunity in the KRAS G12C segment



7. HER2, NRG1, BRAF and MET ex14 Segments

7.1. HER2 and NRG1+ segments are evolving NSCLC segments while BRAF and METex14 skipping remain static



Company Coverage Includes:

Johnson & Johnson, Inc

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Lilly

Roche

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc

AbbVie AG

Arrivent Biopharma Inc

Hutchmed China Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo Inc

Xcovery Holdings Inc

Nuvalent Inc

Nuvation Bio Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb AB

Novartis AG

Amgen AB

MSD B.V.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd

Merus Pharma Inc

Apollomics Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbfyvy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.