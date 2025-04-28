BexBack Introduces 100x Leverage, No KYC, and Exclusive Bonuses Amid Crypto Market Volatility





SINGAPORE, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin has surged to new highs, reaching $95,000, BexBack , a fast-growing cryptocurrency derivatives platform, is positioning itself to help traders capitalize on market opportunities. Offering up to 100x leverage and no KYC, BexBack is redefining what it means to trade freely in today's volatile market.

In light of U.S. economic policies, such as recent tax adjustments and fiscal concerns, cryptocurrency has remained an attractive hedge. BexBack offers a suite of features that empower traders, including high leverage and enticing bonuses, to navigate the uncertain market with greater flexibility.

Leverage Trading Made Simple

With up to 100x leverage , BexBack enables traders to open larger positions with smaller capital. A small price movement in Bitcoin could result in significant gains, especially for those utilizing high leverage. However, traders are advised to manage risk carefully, as higher leverage also increases potential risks.

Exclusive Bonuses to Maximize Profits

$100 Welcome Bonus : Available to new users who deposit at least 0.01 BTC or 1000 USDT and complete their first trade. This bonus can help offset potential losses, offering a cushion as you start trading.

100% Deposit Bonus : Double your funds by applying for the 100% deposit bonus. While this bonus can’t be withdrawn, it can be used as margin, helping you open larger positions and trade with greater flexibility. Profits generated from trading with this bonus are fully withdrawable.



Why Choose BexBack?

No KYC Requirements : BexBack prioritizes privacy, offering anonymous trading without the need for identity verification.



: BexBack prioritizes privacy, offering anonymous trading without the need for identity verification. No Slippage, No Spread : Trades are executed at the set price, even with large positions, ensuring better price certainty.



: Trades are executed at the set price, even with large positions, ensuring better price certainty. Global Access : Available to users in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and more, with 24/7 customer support.



: Available to users in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and more, with 24/7 customer support. High-Leverage Trading: Trade with up to 100x leverage, maximizing your capital’s potential.



About BexBack

Launched in May 2024 and headquartered in Singapore, BexBack has quickly attracted over 500,000 users worldwide. The platform offers 100x leverage on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and more, with no deposit fees and powerful promotional offers.

Sign up on BexBack now , claim your exclusive bonus and start accumulating more BTC today!

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

