The Business of Formula One 2025 | Pay-TV Dominance in Formula One's Broadcast Deals Continues in 2025

The "Business of Formula One 2025" report takes a deep dive into the highest class of single-seater open-wheel motor racing competition in the world. The report explores the biggest rights linked to the sport, specifically looking at the main media and sponsorship rights across the series, as well the main sponsorship rights and annual values of its ten competing teams.
The report also looks at market viewership, profiles individual teams and offers social media following comparisons against drivers, teams and other sports competitions.
Formula One continues to be dominated by the pay-TV market for its broadcast deals. The series is set to generate $677 million in 2025 from its sponsorship partnerships. Team title sponsorship rights are worth a combined $433.42 million this season.
Report Scope
- Overview of the media rights landscape.
- Global media and sponsor partners explored.
- Breakdown of the sponsorship deals including annual values.
- Individual team profiles.
- Team market comparison by sponsorship.
- Team title sponsorship breakdown.
- Engine suppliers.
- Grand Prix title sponsors.
- Hosting fees.
- Connected social media followers.
Reasons to Buy
- Formula One is a popular sport with a global footprint. Its popularity has continued to grow at a strong rate since the release of its docu-series in 2019.
- Formula One is targeting further international growth through the United States, visiting the country for three Grand Prix's this season as it looks to consolidate and grow its fanbase in what is a competitive sports market.
- The report breaks down the key commercial deals involved in Formula One to highlight where the revenue is coming from and identifies key trends in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Media Landscape
- Formula One Sponsorship Landscape
- Team Sponsorship Landscape
- Grand Prix Information
- 2025 Formula One
- Social Media
List of Tables
- Global broadcasters
- Series Sponsor Values
- Team title sponsors
- Estimated team revenue
- Number of team sponsors
- Title sponsorship value
- Sponsor logos on team livery
- Team sponsorship by industry
- Team sponsorship by location
- 2025 calendar
- Driver victories
- Driver best finishes
- Ticket revenue
