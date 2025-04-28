The Business of Formula One 2025 | Pay-TV Dominance in Formula One's Broadcast Deals Continues in 2025

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of Formula One 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Business of Formula One 2025" report takes a deep dive into the highest class of single-seater open-wheel motor racing competition in the world. The report explores the biggest rights linked to the sport, specifically looking at the main media and sponsorship rights across the series, as well the main sponsorship rights and annual values of its ten competing teams.

The report also looks at market viewership, profiles individual teams and offers social media following comparisons against drivers, teams and other sports competitions.

Formula One continues to be dominated by the pay-TV market for its broadcast deals. The series is set to generate $677 million in 2025 from its sponsorship partnerships. Team title sponsorship rights are worth a combined $433.42 million this season.

Report Scope

Overview of the media rights landscape.

Global media and sponsor partners explored.

Breakdown of the sponsorship deals including annual values.

Individual team profiles.

Team market comparison by sponsorship.

Team title sponsorship breakdown.

Engine suppliers.

Grand Prix title sponsors.

Hosting fees.

Connected social media followers.

Reasons to Buy

Formula One is a popular sport with a global footprint. Its popularity has continued to grow at a strong rate since the release of its docu-series in 2019.

Formula One is targeting further international growth through the United States, visiting the country for three Grand Prix's this season as it looks to consolidate and grow its fanbase in what is a competitive sports market.

The report breaks down the key commercial deals involved in Formula One to highlight where the revenue is coming from and identifies key trends in the market.





Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Media Landscape

Formula One Sponsorship Landscape

Team Sponsorship Landscape

Grand Prix Information

2025 Formula One

Social Media

List of Tables

Global broadcasters

Series Sponsor Values

Team title sponsors

Estimated team revenue

Number of team sponsors

Title sponsorship value

Sponsor logos on team livery

Team sponsorship by industry

Team sponsorship by location

2025 calendar

Driver victories

Driver best finishes

Ticket revenue

