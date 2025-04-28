Trigyn Technologies Appoints Vikram Chandna as Chief Executive Officer

MUMBAI, India and EDISON, N.J., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigyn Technologies Ltd. (BSE: 517562, NSE: TRIGYN), Trigyn Technologies, Inc., and its subsidiaries and affiliates are pleased to announce the appointment of Vikram Chandna as its Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Vikram will be based in the USA.

In his role as CEO, Vikram will provide strategic leadership to Trigyn Technologies. He will drive the strategic growth and transformation initiatives, focusing on achieving scalable profitability while strengthening our existing client relationships. His commitment to innovation will help Trigyn Technologies build niche capabilities and leverage its diverse expertise spanning a wide range of clients and geographies.

Dr. Satyam Cherukuri, Chairman of Trigyn Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am thrilled to welcome Vikram Chandna as our new CEO. With Vikram leading us during this crucial period, I am confident that we are well-equipped to address the evolving demands of our industry. His vast experience in scaling businesses, driving transformations, building brands, fostering strong customer relationships, and developing high-performance teams aligns perfectly with our growth objectives. Our dedication to our stakeholders remains steadfast, and we eagerly anticipate Vikram guiding Trigyn Technologies into its next phase of growth and value creation. I also extend my gratitude to Bhavana Rao for her significant contributions as interim CEO and look forward to her continued support on the board."

Vikram joins from Birlasoft, where he served as Vertical Business Unit Head for Financial Services and Hi-Tech and led the Latin America region as Geography Head. Prior to Birlasoft, he held significant leadership positions at Capgemini and Wipro Technologies, managing global portfolios and spearheading complex transformational engagements. With professional experiences that span Japan, India, and the United States, Vikram brings a rich, cross-cultural perspective to Trigyn’s global operations. He also holds an MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune.

Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of IT services, solutions, and staffing, supporting public sector entities, international organizations, and major corporations. With a strong focus on advanced technologies, innovation, and service excellence, Trigyn delivers customized solutions across cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI, data analytics, application development, and managed services.

For more information about Trigyn, visit www.trigyn.com.